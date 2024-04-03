Nicole Richie Thinks Joel and Benji Madden Both Giving Their Sons Bird-Themed Names Is a 'Twin Thing'

Nicole and Joel welcomed their daughter Harlow, 16, in 2008, and their son, Sparrow, 14, in 2009.

While attending the premiere of Nicole's movie Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead — which is a remake of a '90s dark comedy of the same name — the mother-of-two, who admitted she "didn't ask" her husband if he'd spoken with his brother about using a bird theme before learning Cameron and Benji had named their son Cardinal.