Nicole Richie Thinks Joel and Benji Madden Both Giving Their Sons Bird-Themed Names Is a 'Twin Thing'
Just a twin thing!
Nicole Richie shared her reaction to learning Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's newborn son's name has a surprising connection to her and husband Joel Madden's own child's unique moniker.
Nicole and Joel welcomed their daughter Harlow, 16, in 2008, and their son, Sparrow, 14, in 2009.
While attending the premiere of Nicole's movie Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead — which is a remake of a '90s dark comedy of the same name — the mother-of-two, who admitted she "didn't ask" her husband if he'd spoken with his brother about using a bird theme before learning Cameron and Benji had named their son Cardinal.
"But I really don't think they did. I think it's just a twin thing. Who knows?" she replied, later gushing that everyone is doing "amazing" after the happy couple welcomed their new little one.
Joel chimed in, "It was a surprise to all of us. We're all very happy though."
As OK! previously reported, Cameron and Benji — who welcomed their daughter Raddix in 2019 — announced the birth of their son earlier this month.
"He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here!" they wrote in a joint social media post. "For the kid's safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures — but he’s a really cute [sic]. We are feeling so blessed and grateful 🍀Sending much love from our fam to yours 🙏❤️Best wishes and Good Afternoon!! 🤘⚡️."
An insider spilled the couple had always been "hoping" for a second child because "they love being parents."
"For years, Cameron wanted to be a mom. She gets very emotional when she talks about the long journey to motherhood," the source continued. "She feels beyond lucky to now have two children."
Last year, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Bad Teacher actress praised her husband for being such a good father.
"He's like, Benj at home, being the best dad ever and running all of his businesses," she told the late-night talk show host. "I'm like, 'Why don't we just ... you need to do a kids' album,' because he has the best songs. They play in my head all the time because he sings them to her and she knows the words," Diaz said. "And it's the sweetest thing ever. It really is. It's so ... it kills me. He has some bangers. I'm telling you."