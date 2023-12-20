Cameron Diaz Didn't Care About Sleeping in the Same Bed as Her Partner Until She Started Dating Husband Benji Madden
Cameron Diaz isn't afraid to share her untraditional opinions.
On the Tuesday, December 19, episode of the "Lipstick on the Rim" podcast, the actress shared that she doesn't see anything wrong with couples sleeping in different bedrooms.
"To me, I would literally, I have my house, you have yours," the blonde beauty, 51, explained. "We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I’m fine."
"And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for our relations," she quipped.
When the podcast co-hosts noted she may have wanted to keep her opinion to herself due to backlash, Diaz responded, "I’ve already said it."
"By the way, I don’t feel that way now because my husband [Benji Madden] is so wonderful," she noted. "I said that before I got married."
While the movie star is usually quite private about her personal life, she touched on parenting daughter Raddix with the rocker, 44, just a few months ago.
"He's like, Benj at home, being the best dad ever and running all of his businesses, and then he just gets up there and he's like, 'Yeah, all right, pyro!'" she joked of the musician's lifestyle.
However, when he gets back home, Madden brings out his softer side. "He makes up [songs] ... I'm like, 'Why don't we just ... you need to do a kids' album,' because he has the best songs. They play in my head all the time because he sings them to her and she knows the words. And it's the sweetest thing ever. It really is. It's so ... it kills me," she gushed.
"He has some bangers," the mom-of-one declared. "I'm telling you."
The couple welcomed their tot via a surrogate in December 2019, and an insider claimed they may soon expand their family
"Cameron and Benji have discussed having another child and have even been looking into surrogate options for a while now," the source spilled to a news outlet. "Benji always wanted a big family, and Cameron didn’t need to be persuaded after the arrival of their daughter."
“They would love a boy, of course, but just want a healthy baby,” the insider added. “The surrogacy with their daughter was something they had a lot of doubts about going in. It turned out to be the best thing they ever did.”
Diaz took years off from acting to focus on motherhood, though she's making her comeback via Back in Action with Jamie Foxx.
On the podcast episode, Diaz clarified rumors that said she was quitting Hollywood again due to a bad experience filming with her costar.
"Jamie is the best. I love that guy so much," she stated. "He’s such a special person and he’s so talented, so much fun."