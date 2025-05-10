12 Must-Watch Movies on Mother's Day: From 'Terms of Endearment' to 'Steel Magnolias' and More

Playing a mother and daughter, Shirley MacLaine and Debra Winger deal with divorces, cancer diagnoses and everything else life throws at them. The film is a roller coaster of emotions, showing just how strong — and complicated — a mother's love can be.

Mom ( Jennifer Garner ) decides that she's going to say "yes" to everything her kids ask her. The family film (with screen husband Édgar Ramírez ) is lots of fun.

Warning: Don't watch this movie without a box of tissues within easy reach. This certified tearjerker is a classic for good reason: It demonstrates the depth of love between mothers and their children. After the death of daughter Shelby ( Julia Roberts ), mom M'Lynn ( Sally Field ) makes a speech about grief you'll never forget.

When office worker Marion Crane is trusted to bank $40,000 by her employer, she decides to take the money and run. But after she pulls into the Bates Motel, things get worse. The motel is managed by a young man named Norman who seems to be dominated by his mother. Chaos and violence ensue.

Diane Keaton stars as a workaholic who suddenly finds herself responsible for a baby, and her life is turned upside down! Watching her stumble through motherhood is both hilarious and heartwarming.

Free-spirited Donna Sheridan , played by Meryl Streep , and daughter Sophie ( Amanda Seyfried ) are inseparable — except that Sophie yearns to leave their little Greek island and explore the world. Luckily, they work out their differences through a series of iconic ABBA tunes in this incredibly feel-good film.

This black comedy puts a twist on suburban life. When the movie starts, Beverly Sutphin (Kathleen Turner) is a married homemaker with two teenage boys. Her life is as normal as can be — until she runs a teacher over with her car for speaking poorly about one of her sons. The jolt of adrenaline awakens something in her, and she begins to seek out more violent acts.