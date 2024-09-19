Christina Ricci Says Cher 'Took Me Under Her Wing' While Filming 'Mermaids': 'She Never Wanted Me to Feel Insecure'

Christina Ricci shared Cher 'took me under her wing' while they were filming 'Mermaids,' adding she didn't want her to feel 'insecure.'

For Christina Ricci , filming Mermaids became a lesson in confidence, courtesy of Cher , who plays her mom in the movie.

The 44-year-old actress, who was only 10 years old when she debuted on the big screen, said she credits the Goddess of Pop with guiding her through the ins and outs of Hollywood.

"Cher took me under her wing, and she recognized that sometimes you could be on a set, and you don't know exactly what is going on behind the scenes — power struggles, or different issues," Ricci told Demi Lovato , 32, in an interview for the new documentary Child Star .

"And if you don't know any better, and have no experience, you can think it was your fault. And she never wanted me to feel insecure," she continued.

The Casper star recalled how the “Believe” songstress helped her adapt to her new environment on set, giving her guidance and support as a newbie.

At a very young age and new to the industry, Ricci said she felt uncertain about how to deal with emotional scenes, however, Cher was always around to guide her.