OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Christina Ricci Says Cher 'Took Me Under Her Wing' While Filming 'Mermaids': 'She Never Wanted Me to Feel Insecure'

Christina Ricci shared Cher 'took me under her wing' while they were filming 'Mermaids,' adding she didn't want her to feel 'insecure.'

Sept. 19 2024, Published 4:12 p.m. ET

For Christina Ricci, filming Mermaids became a lesson in confidence, courtesy of Cher, who plays her mom in the movie.

Christina Ricci praised Cher for helping her while filming 'Mermaids.'

The 44-year-old actress, who was only 10 years old when she debuted on the big screen, said she credits the Goddess of Pop with guiding her through the ins and outs of Hollywood.

"Cher took me under her wing, and she recognized that sometimes you could be on a set, and you don't know exactly what is going on behind the scenes — power struggles, or different issues," Ricci told Demi Lovato, 32, in an interview for the new documentary Child Star.

christina ricci cher took me under her wings filming mermaids never wanted feel insecure mermaidsmgm
Christina Ricci and Cher on the set of 'Mermaids.'

"And if you don't know any better, and have no experience, you can think it was your fault. And she never wanted me to feel insecure," she continued.

The Casper star recalled how the “Believe” songstress helped her adapt to her new environment on set, giving her guidance and support as a newbie.

At a very young age and new to the industry, Ricci said she felt uncertain about how to deal with emotional scenes, however, Cher was always around to guide her.

Cher was a mentor to Christina Ricci.

Christina Ricci

As she continued gushing over her mentor’s great contribution to her career, the Sleepy Hollow actress told Lovato that her own mother knew nothing about filmmaking and that Cher gave her the freedom to skip school activities and eat candy.

"She was great. I spent all my time with her," she said. "I used to hide from tutor school in her trailer eating See's — she was obsessed with the chocolate See's lollipops. It was the first time I had ever seen sparkling water, also. I was like, 'These rich people with their bubbly water!'"

Before her interview with the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, Ricci also spoke about the great times she had with the 78-year-old music icon.

christina ricci cher took me under her wings filming mermaids never wanted feel insecure mermaids scene
Christina Ricci said she learned a lot from Cher.

In 2022, she joined Marc Maron’s "WTF" podcast and shared the many good things and lessons she learned from Cher.

“I was like, 'Oh, you must be really confused about what's going on, let me explain this to you.' She literally would explain everything to me, and if it was something she couldn't explain in front of people she'd take me in her trailer," the The Addams Family star said.

