Best New TV Shows, Films and Documentaries to Binge-Watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and More in September
'Alice in Borderland' Season 3 – Netflix
Based on Haro Aso's manga of the same name, Alice in Borderland is coming back to Netflix for its third and final season. Like the previous installments, the upcoming season features deadly games inside the Borderland. This time, Arisu participates in the games once again to save Usagi and finally face the Joker stage.
The hit Netflix series stars Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Hayato Isomura, Ayaka Miyoshi, Katsuya Maiguma, Koji Ohkura, Risa Sudou, Hiroyuki Ikeuchi, Tina Tamashiro, Kotaro Daigo, Hyunri, Sakura Kiryu, Yugo Mikawa, Joey Iwanaga, Akana Ikeda and Kento Kaku.
"Since Arisu and Usagi are split into separate teams, I found it interesting to see the different atmospheres and character dynamics within each group," Yamazaki said of the series. "Over the seasons, the characters have become so beloved by fans, and I think that's why the audience can really empathize with them during the life-or-death moments."
Alice in Borderland Season 3 premieres on September 25 on Netflix.
'Highest 2 Lowest' – Apple TV+
Spike Lee tapped Denzel Washington to lead his latest film, Highest 2 Lowest, which serves as a reinterpretation and English remake of Akira Kurosawa's 1963 Japanese crime film, High and Low.
The official synopsis reads, "When a powerful music mogul (Washington) is targeted by a ransom plot, he is forced to fight for his family and legacy while jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma."
Joining Washington in the cast are Jeffrey Wright, A$AP Rocky, Ice Spice, Frederick Weller, Aubrey Joseph, Dean Winters and John Douglas Thompson, among others.
Highest 2 Lowest hits Apple TV+ on September 5.
'Hotel Costiera' – Prime Video
Prime Video's new original series Hotel Costiera, starring Jesse Williams, follows the story of a half-Italian former U.S. Marine named Daniel De Luca who returns to his hometown as a fixer in a luxurious hotel located on the coastline of Positano.
"In addition to dealing with the wealthy guests' problems, Daniel is also on the trail of Alice, one of the owner's daughters who disappeared a month earlier," the synopsis continues. "Daniel must do everything he can to bring her home, but facing those who kidnapped the girl will be more challenging than any problem Daniel has ever faced."
Watch all six episodes of Hotel Costiera on Prime Video starting on September 24.
'NCIS: Tony and Ziva' – Paramount+
NCIS: Tony and Ziva sees the return of NCIS alums Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo to portray Anthony "Tony" DiNozzo and Ziva David in the upcoming Paramount+ series. The show is about the characters co-parenting their daughter in Paris, during which Tony's security company is attacked. Following the incident, they try to identify who is after them while on the run across Europe.
NCIS: Tony and Ziva premieres on September 4 on Paramount+.
'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5 – Hulu
Funny trio Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are back for another murder-solving adventure in Only Murders in the Building Season 5.
The next installment starts with the suspicious death of their beloved doorman, Lester (Teddy Coluca), prompting them to launch a probe.
"Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia," the description adds. "The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge."
Watch Only Murders in the Building Season 5 on Hulu starting on September 9.
'Swiped' – Hulu
"Inspired by the real-life story of the visionary founder of online dating platform Bumble, Swiped introduces Whitney Wolfe [Herd] as she uses extraordinary grit and ingenuity to break into the male-dominated tech industry," the synopsis for Hulu's Swiped reads.
The biographical drama film features Lily James as Herd, starring alongside Myha'la, Jackson White, Dan Stevens and Pierson Fode, to name a few.
Swiped premieres on September 19 on Hulu.
'Task' – HBO
Mark Ruffalo leads the cast of HBO's miniseries Task, which is "set in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia." It follows an FBI agent as he "heads a task force to put an end to a string of violent robberies led by an unsuspecting family man."
Watch Task on HBO starting on September 7.
'The Lowdown' – FX
Ethan Hawke plays the role of Lee Raybon on The Lowdown, an upcoming series on FX loosely based on activist Lee Roy Chapman.
The cast also includes Keith David, Kaniehtiio Horn, Kyle MacLachlan, Tim Blake Nelson, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Jeanne Tripplehorn.
The Lowdown premieres on FX on September 23.
'The Paper' – Peacock
The Paper follows the same mockumentary approach as The Office over a decade after the hit sitcom aired its final episode in 2013.
"The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it," the official logline reads.
Watch The Paper on Peacock starting on September 4.
'The Runarounds' – Prime Video
On September 1, The Runarounds officially hit Prime Video's catalog, sharing the lives of a group of high school graduates who form a rock band. It features Zendé Murdock, Axel Ellis, Jeremy Yun, William Lipton and Jesse Golliher.
Watch The Runarounds on Prime Video.
'Wednesday' Season 2 Part 2 – Netflix
Less than a month after Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 was released, the Jenna Ortega-led Netflix series is back for "fresh foes and woes."
"This season, Wednesday's journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore," co-showrunners and executive producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar told Tudum.
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 premieres on September 3.
'You and Everything Else' – Netflix
Kim Go-eun and Park Ji-hyun star as Ryu Eun-jung and Cheon Sang-yeon in the upcoming K-drama on Netflix, You and Everything Else.
"From teen years to adulthood, two friends linked by warmth and tension grow apart – until one is asked to accompany the other through her final days," the heartbreaking description teases.
You and Everything Else premieres on September 12.