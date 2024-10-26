5 of the Biggest Revelations From Bethany Joy Lenz's Memoir: From Her Relationship With Sophia Bush to Being a Cult and More

Bethany Joy Lenz's memoir Dinner for Vampires: Live on Cult TV (While also in an Actual Cult), released October 22, unfolded shocking stories about the One Tree Hill star's life, from her past connection with a cult to her romantic entanglements.

In one part of the book, she disclosed how she became part of a cult although she didn't plan on it.

"Bible study went sideways," said Lenz.

It resonated with what she revealed on Good Morning America on the day of her memoir's release, noting things changed when an Idaho pastor took over the home group bible study.

She said, "I think he just saw a lot of young professionals and got dollar signs in his eyes and went, ‘Oh I know what I can do here.’ And began a very long… it was a long-game con. It was a long-game manipulation. And after about a year, I was totally entrenched in it."