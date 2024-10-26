5 of the Biggest Revelations From Bethany Joy Lenz's Memoir: From Her Relationship With Sophia Bush to Being a Cult and More
How Bethany Joy Lenz Got Into a Cult
Bethany Joy Lenz's memoir Dinner for Vampires: Live on Cult TV (While also in an Actual Cult), released October 22, unfolded shocking stories about the One Tree Hill star's life, from her past connection with a cult to her romantic entanglements.
In one part of the book, she disclosed how she became part of a cult although she didn't plan on it.
"Bible study went sideways," said Lenz.
It resonated with what she revealed on Good Morning America on the day of her memoir's release, noting things changed when an Idaho pastor took over the home group bible study.
She said, "I think he just saw a lot of young professionals and got dollar signs in his eyes and went, ‘Oh I know what I can do here.’ And began a very long… it was a long-game con. It was a long-game manipulation. And after about a year, I was totally entrenched in it."
Bethany Joy Lenz Opened Up About Her Relationship With Sophia Bush
In the memoir, Lenz looked back at the time she and Sophia Bush became close friends after they worked together on One Tree Hill. However, their friendship wasn't all roses and butterflies.
"I soon realized I wasn't equipped to get too close to Sophia," she wrote. "As bubbly and compassionate as she was, she was even more intelligent ... Her mind could have been put to good use by NASA — except, of course, she's so beautiful the astronauts would never want to leave Earth."
According to Lenz, she started feeling slightly inadequate while she was around Bush, but she admitted she failed to notice that her costar "was also trying hard."
She continued, "Frequently favored and constantly underestimated in life because of her beauty, Sophia worked obsessively at proving her value."
Using her religion as her benchmark, she ultimately lost her budding friendship with Bush. With that, she wished she could turn back time to "walk into her trailer" and give her "a long, hard hug."
Bethany Joy Lenz Received a Warning
Lenz looked back at the time her manager received a request from an unnamed network executive who wanted to give her a message the night before her final chemistry read with Chad Michael Murray for One Tree Hill.
“He said, ‘You tell her this show is about f------ and sucking, and if she’s gonna have a problem with that, she shouldn’t come in tomorrow,’” Lenz recalled.
While she did not name the executive, she disclosed that the person was also in charge of Amanda Bynes' sitcom What I Like About You. One year before her phone call with her manager, Lenz received an invitation to test for the sitcom but declined.
She explained, “The show was marketed toward tween girls, and I was concerned that the big-sister role I was testing for — which eventually went to the lovely Jennie Garth — was a woman living with her boyfriend. I didn’t want to normalize ‘living in sin’ for young girls.”
After receiving the executive's message, both Lenz and her manager were reportedly left speechless — but she was not intimidated by it.
"Just tell him I understand what he’s saying. I’m not gonna try and stop them from writing about real teenagers. I believe in this show and I want to be a part of it," Lenz told her manager.
Why She Was Branded 'Difficult'
Years after receiving the warning from the TV executive, Lenz was asked to try on bras for a scene on One Tree Hill, but she refused as it did not fit perfectly with her character.
"When I stood my ground as a matter of religious modesty, my manager would get a call from him: ‘She’s being difficult again. We told you what this show was about!'” Lenz wrote, quoting Mark Schwahn.
She added, “And, in fairness, they did. The ‘f------ and sucking’ executive had been very clear about that … But my manager was in L.A. and three hours behind North Carolina time, so every time I tried to get ahold of her to explain the situation and ask her to intervene, it slowed down production, which just made me look even more ‘difficult’ to everyone else.”
Several cast and crew members, including Hilarie Burton, accused Schwahn of assault and harassment.
Bethany Joy Lenz Described Mark Schwahn
In the book, Lenz compared Schwahn's desire to control her to that of the cult leader, whom she referred to as "Les."
"In hindsight, it became clear that they both used geography to isolate us young and trusting people from our support systems and pressure us into doing what they wanted. But whereas the creator’s only leverage was fame, Les’s leverage was my eternal salvation,” she wrote.
The Guiding Light alum added, “The more my personal beliefs and preferences interfered with the creator’s demands, the more he started writing things into the storylines to purposefully humiliate or antagonize me. Like making other characters call Haley ‘fat.’ Or having Haley ‘overreact’ to her high school boyfriend watching p---.”