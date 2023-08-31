OK Magazine
Bethenny Frankel Admits It's 'Likely' Andy Cohen and Everyone at Bravo 'Despises' Her as She Prepares to File Bombshell Lawsuit

By:

Aug. 31 2023, Published 5:03 p.m. ET

It's safe to say Bethenny Frankel's relationship with Andy Cohen is over.

While appearing on the Thursday, August 31, episode of Team Coco's Literally! with Rob Lowe podcast, The Real Housewives of New York City alum admitted that her "reality reckoning" plan — which included her working with attorneys to try to sue Bravo — significantly impacted her relationship with the media mogul and the network.

Bethenny Frankel knows that her relationship with Andy Cohen and Bravo is probably over.

"I can tell you with great certainty that everyone at Bravo likely despises me, including Andy Cohen, because it's very personal and because they have to protect the realm," she told the Parks and Recreation actor.

While attempting to take down the platform that made her a star and a millionaire, she's also tried to fight for fair conditions and residuals for reality cast members. "While we're talking about a union and what that would look like, [SAG-AFTRA] also want to know in the short term what they could do to help," Frankel explained.

Bethenny Frankel seems to be full speed ahead in taking down Andy Cohen and Bravo.

"And I was saying there should be some language, some contract language that goes into these contracts that everybody in reality knows to include," the Bethenny Ever After star noted.

Frankel also claimed Bravo enforced "unrealistic NDAs," which keep reality stars from sharing aspects of the show and their life with the public. "It's a very complicated thing I walked myself into whilst also burning bridges and seeming like I'm biting the hand that fed me, but I fed myself," she alleged. "There are a lot of people who didn't get fed."

Bravo fired back at Bethenny Frankel's NDA allegations.

In a statement, Bravo commented on the Skinnygirl founder's accusations, making clear, "Confidentiality clauses are standard practice in reality programming to prevent disclosure of storylines prior to air."

"They are not intended to prevent disclosure by cast and crew of unlawful acts in the workplace, and they have not been enforced in that manner," the statement noted. "To be clear: any current or former cast or crew is free to discuss and disclose any allegedly unlawful acts in the workplace, such as harassment or discrimination, or any other conduct they have reason to believe is inappropriate."

Source: OK!

People obtained Bravo's statement about Frankel's NDA allegations.

