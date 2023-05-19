Bethenny Frankel Brutally Roasts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Over 'Incredibly Horrible' Car Chase: 'Someone Control the Beast'

Bethenny Frankel wouldn't miss an opportunity to add in her two cents on a situation that has the public divided — especially when it comes to controversial couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum took to Instagram on Friday, May 19, to point out that the car chase the royals were involved in when paparazzi allegedly chased them around Manhattan for two hours didn't have to be so "drastic."