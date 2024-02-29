Rivals No More! Travis Kelce Hangs With Christian McCaffrey and His Fiancé Olivia Culpo Ahead of Girlfriend Taylor Swift's Singapore Shows

No bad blood here! Travis Kelce and Christian McCaffrey were spotted hanging out together less than one month after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

On Wednesday, February 28, Kelce was seen dining at Nobu in Malibu, Calif., with McCaffrey and his fiancé, Olivia Culpo, despite the Chiefs tight end coming out victorious during the big game in Las Vegas just a few weeks ago.