Rivals No More! Travis Kelce Hangs With Christian McCaffrey and His Fiancé Olivia Culpo Ahead of Girlfriend Taylor Swift's Singapore Shows
No bad blood here! Travis Kelce and Christian McCaffrey were spotted hanging out together less than one month after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.
On Wednesday, February 28, Kelce was seen dining at Nobu in Malibu, Calif., with McCaffrey and his fiancé, Olivia Culpo, despite the Chiefs tight end coming out victorious during the big game in Las Vegas just a few weeks ago.
Kelce was sporting a white long-sleeved shirt and a black baseball cap when he arrived at the famed celebrity restaurant around 8 p.m., right around the same time McCaffrey showed up with his future wife, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
McCaffrey looked handsome in a black T-shirt — which displayed his tattoo-covered arms — while Culpo opted for a stylish turtleneck, blue jeans and an oversized white blazer.
The trio seemed to be in town for a Dolce Glow product event, as other influencers and stars — including Becky G, Chrissy Teigen and Olivia's two sisters, Sophia and Aurora — were also in attendance.
Travis left in a separate vehicle from Christian and Olivia when it was time to leave the fancy eatery, and tried extremely hard to avoid paparazzi, the news outlet reported.
In order to do so, Travis exited the venue through the kitchen upon departing around midnight, which was also the same time Olivia and Christian left through the main entrance, allowing for photos to be snapped by paps.
Travis' trip to Southern California comes off the heels of his return to Vegas last weekend, when he partied with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the team continues to celebrate their Super Bowl victory.
Prior to once again clubbing in Sin City, Travis jetted all the way over to Sydney, Australia, to spend time with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, during her latest stop on the record-breaking Eras Tour.
While visiting Down Under, the A-list couple enjoyed a cute date at the Sydney Zoo before Travis cheered on his lady from a VIP tent at one of her shows.
All eyes are on Travis to see if he'll travel to Singapore for Taylor's next string of performances.
Opening night of her first set of three concerts in the island country begins on Saturday, March 2, with another three-night series scheduled to begin in Singapore on Thursday, March 7.
Travis' dad, Ed Kelce, hinted his son will make an appearance at some point in Singapore during a recent interview, as he teased the NFL athlete would "really like" to see the city-state located in maritime Southeast Asia.
