Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll Are 'Simply Better Together' After Calling Off Their Divorce

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll Are 'Simply Better Together' After Calling Off Their Divorce
Jun. 21 2024
By:

Jun. 21 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Rory McIlroy is, in fact, getting a mulligan in his seven-year marriage to Erica Stoll.

On Tuesday, June 11, the Northern Irish professional golfer, 35, called off his divorce from his 36-year-old wife — roughly one month after filing to legally end his marriage on Monday, May 13.


Source: mega

Rory McIlroy called off his divorce from Erica Stoll.

McIlroy had his lawyer request that Palm Beach County Court dismiss the divorce paperwork he had submitted after the legendary athlete and Stoll decided to give their marriage a second chance.

The dad-of-one — who shares his 3-year-old daughter, Poppy, with Stoll — addressed the couple's decision in a statement to a news publication, while also touching on speculation he had sneakily moved on with CBS reporter Amanda Balionis.


Source: MEGA

The couple reconciled one month after the golfer filed for divorce in May.

"There have been rumors about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumour is a fool’s game," he expressed.

McIlroy continued: "Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning."


Source: mega

Rory McIlroy tied the knot with Erica Stoll in April 2017.

The PGA Tour member and Stoll reportedly want to celebrate their rekindled romance and "are planning to mark their reunion in a special way, maybe even with a vow renewal," a source spilled to a second outlet following news their divorce had been scrapped.

"They’re simply better together," the insider declared of McIlroy and his wife, who met at the Ryder Cup more than a decade ago.

During the 2012 golf tournament, Stoll had been working as a PGA transport official and was introduced to McIlroy as she helped him make it to his tee time before it was too late after he accidentally overslept because of time zone differences.

Stoll sweetly got McIlroy a police escort and successfully got him to his destination, allowing the Full Swing star to take part in the competition.


Source: mega

The famed athlete shares his 3-year-old daughter, Poppy, with wife Erica Stoll.

At the time, McIlroy was dating famed tennis player Caroline Wozniacki, whom he popped the question to the following year, however, the exes called off their engagement in 2014.

That same year, McIlroy and Stoll started dating after remaining friends throughout his and Wozniacki's romance.

McIlroy and Stoll eventually tied the knot in April 2017 at the Ashford Castle in the golfer's homeland of Ireland.

Source: OK!

The Guardian received a statement from McIlroy about calling off his divorce, while Life & Style spoke to a source about the couple planning a potential vow renewal.

