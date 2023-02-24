Bethenny Frankel Fires Back At Trolls After Her Face Looks 'Different' During Aspen Trip
Bethenny Frankel is getting incredibly honest about her facial features in high altitudes.
The Real Housewives of New York City alum addressed widespread speculation after social media users got into a tizzy over her vastly "different" facial features during her lavish trip to the mountains of Aspen.
“I’m bloated, swollen and I’ve gained four pounds in three days because my body is desperately hanging on to any water it can," Frankel said in her Thursday, February 23, Instagram Stories, adding how she's been “dying of thirst” because her body refuses to “hold onto” the “liters of Pedialyte and water and kombucha and coconut water” she's ingested.
“That’s why I look f**ked up,” the former Bravo star bluntly told her followers. “Because I’m a little f**ked up.”
Frankel continued to clarify how she's dealing with the change of climate in the caption of one of the videos adding, “Altitude and a dry climate (in my favorite place in the world to do my favorite sport) present additional challenges."
The Skinnygirl founder continued to be a pioneer for honesty when it comes to her appearance after calling out a multitude of celebs last year for their use of “filters and facetune" instead of being honest about how they really look.
“In today’s world of … people being outright dishonest about how they look, it’s so important to me that I remain transparent about my physical appearance," she said in a November 2022 Instagram update.
“When you’re already billionaires, you have access to so much more,” Frankel continued to emphasize once again in a September 2022 interview. “The more we see these images, the more we think they’re real. It creates eating disorders, insecurity [and] depression.”
Earlier in her trip, the reality star gave Housewives fans a thrilling update with Kyle Richards, whom she used to be close pals with for years before she unfollowed her on Instagram. However, now tensions seemed to have smoothed over — well somewhat.
"Almost 30 years later, lost parents, marriages, a gaggle of girls, reality shows, health scares & a whole lot of life, we still have a lot to talk (and laugh) about," Frankel penned alongside a photo of herself and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.