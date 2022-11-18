Andy Cohen Calls Out Bethenny Frankel For Producing 'The Real Housewives' Recap Podcast After 'Trashing' Franchise
Nobody is more shocked than Andy Cohen about Bethenny Frankel having a podcast centered around The Real Housewives. The Bravo boss gave his first comment about The Real Housewives of New York City alum's new "ReWives" podcast — where she dissects the franchise's most iconic episodes — after Frankel harshly distanced herself from the show after leaving in 2019.
“I was surprised at that because she’s been trashing the show for the last three years,” Cohen said during the Wednesday, November 17, broadcast of “Radio Andy,” his Sirius XM radio show. “So I was like, ‘She’s been talking about that it’s toxic,’ and it’s this and every bad thing you can think she has been quoted saying about the show … and now she’s doing a Housewives recap podcast.”
“I see her quotes, especially when they are negative about the show. So that’s why I was surprised,” the Watch What Happens Live host explained.
However, Cohen did give Frankel the benefit of the doubt — which will only put more money in his pockets. “But again I was like, ‘Oh, this is good, good for you.’ The more Housewives podcasts the better,” he said.
The Skinnygirl founder was an original member of the east coast franchise, but since departing the show after Season 11, Frankel tended to bad mouth the series and her fellow cast members in the press, even going on to call the upcoming reboot "boring."
The media mogul has not been the only Bravo personality to question Frankel's latest business move. Fellow founding member of RHONY LuAnn de Lesseps alluded to the hypocrisy of the BStrong founder as well.
"It's pretty sad and pathetic that she has to resort to Housewives because of all of her failed pivots since the Housewives," the "Money Can't Buy You Class" singer said in an episode of Danny Pellegrino's "Everything Iconic" podcast. "She's tried everything other than Housewives and it doesn't seem to work."
In the announcement for her weekly audio show, Frankel explained, "I wanted to do a rewatch podcast, but I didn't want to do something derivative. I didn't just want to rewatch a show, scene by scene. So I thought 'How could I do this in an interesting way?' — not just having another Housewife talk about it to me like others do, but instead delving deeper."