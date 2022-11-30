Friend Or Foe? Bethenny Frankel Reveals Where She & Andy Cohen Stand After Bashing 'Housewives'
Bethenny Frankel has made it clear where she and Andy Cohen currently stand. After the Bravo boss criticized the Real Housewives of New York City alum's new "ReWives" podcast, which is centered around recapping the hit reality franchise, Frankel insisted "there’s no conflict” between herself and the dad-of-two.
“We totally are pals and we take beach walks and most of what we talk about on those walks is the Housewives, of this city, that city, this person, that person,” the Bethenny Ever After star told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager during the Tuesday, November 29, episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna.
Frankel, who starred on RHONY from 2008 until her final departure in 2019, noted the Watch What Happens Live host is “probably a little annoyed” with her at the moment, admitting their relationship is a bit complicated.
“It’s just also that we are both also in this business and we are also friends and we also share ‘Housewives stuff’ where he was producing the show that I was on. So there’s all these different dynamics where I guess they overlap," the Skinnygirl founder stated.
“I didn’t really trash the Housewives. I said that it was toxic for me at that point. I think it is a different show than what it was in the beginning. It’s evolved into something different, more big, more shiny, more dramatic than what we started with… more conflict," the businesswoman told the morning hosts. “I’ve said that I’m glad that I’m not there — which I am, but they’re not mutually exclusive. I’m glad that I’m not there [but] I also do get the right to talk about it because I did it for a quarter of my life."
After Frankel announced the launch of her Housewives-related podcast earlier this month, Cohen revealed he was "shocked" by his former employee's decision to capitalize on the job she put down for years.
“So I was like, ‘She’s been talking about that it’s toxic,’ and it’s this and every bad thing you can think she has been quoted saying about the show … and now she’s doing a Housewives recap podcast," he pondered during a recent broadcast of his radio show.
Despite her former boss' harsh words about her latest venture, Cohen has lent his support privately to Frankel, as she told Kotb and Hager he texted her saying, “Oh fun, I’m glad to see you embracing the Housewives.”