Bethenny Frankel Reveals Anonymous A-Lister Asked Her to Take Down Post Criticizing Meghan Markle
Bethenny Frankel is spilling the royal tea!
During a recent interview, The Real Housewives of New York City alum revealed that an anonymous Hollywood star reached out to her to ask if she would take down one of her imfafous tweets that criticized Meghan Markle.
When the host asked if she's ever gotten in trouble with someone she slammed on social media, Frankel explained, "A very very very famous A+++ list person called me to ask me to please remove the post and apologize to Meghan Markle when I posted the 'Cry me a river' tweet. A personal friend of hers."
While the former Bravo star would not reveal say who it was, she noted that she refused to take the statement down. "No. I did not take it down but [the person said] you need to delete that post," she noted.
Ahead of the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry's 2021 primetime interview with Oprah Winfrey, Frankel tweeted, "Cry me a river... the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, with tiaras and 7-figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals."
Despite being hard on the disgraced royals, she did later tweet that she had sympathy for the intense media attention they deal with. "I 100% give Harry a break. This isn’t the way to generate less press & cannot be filed under the guise of wanting privacy to prevent a repeat of previous events," Frankel said, adding, "If you hate me for saying it here don’t listen to my podcast... it’s littered with my opinion."
After spending more than a decade on reality television, the Bethenny Ever After star noted that if you want to be the in spotlight you have to deal with the blowback that comes with it.
"I chose reality TV, to work towards making money, to be scrutinized and criticized. I took the trappings and the beatings along with it. It’s a rose with petals and thorns," she said. "People beg to enter the often toxic institution I signed up for. That WAS the life I chose. You can’t play stupid and smart."
