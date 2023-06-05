Bethenny Frankel Reveals Anonymous A-Lister Asked Her to Take Down Post Criticizing Meghan Markle

When the host asked if she's ever gotten in trouble with someone she slammed on social media, Frankel explained, "A very very very famous A+++ list person called me to ask me to please remove the post and apologize to Meghan Markle when I posted the 'Cry me a river' tweet. A personal friend of hers."

While the former Bravo star would not reveal say who it was, she noted that she refused to take the statement down. "No. I did not take it down but [the person said] you need to delete that post," she noted.