Bette Midler Admits She Should've Sued Lindsay Lohan for Quitting 'Bette' After Just 1 Episode: 'I Didn't Know That I Could've Taken Charge'
Bette Midler has quite the storied career, but the award-winning star still has a few regrets when it comes to certain projects.
On the newest episode of David Duchovny's podcast, "Fail Better," the actress admitted her short-lived sitcom Bette was a big "mistake," and she partly blamed costar Lindsay Lohan for the show's failure.
"It was the wrong motivation. It was a part of the media I simply did not understand. I watched it. I appreciated it. I enjoyed it, but I didn’t know what it meant to make it," the Emmy winner, 78, explained of not having sitcom experience.
"I had made theatrical live events. I had made films. I had made variety television shows. I had been on talk shows," she continued. "But I had never done a situation comedy. I didn’t realize what the pace was. And I didn’t understand what the hierarchy was. And no one bothered to tell me."
"Because I was so green, I didn’t understand what my options were, what choices I could have made to improve my situation. I didn’t know that I could've taken charge," she added.
The series, which ran from October 2000 to March 2001, lasted only one season before being cancelled — something Midler predicted around the time the Parent Trap actress, 37, quit after filming the first episode.
"After the pilot, Lindsay Lohan decided she didn’t want to do it, or she had other fish to fry. So Lindsay Lohan left the building and I said, well, now what do you do? And the studio didn’t help me," Midler shared of her frustration.
"It was extremely chaotic ... and if I had been in my right mind, or if I had known that part of my duties were to stand up and say, ‘This absolutely will not do, I’m going to sue,’ then I would have done that," the comedian confessed. "But I seem to have been cosseted in some way that I couldn’t get to the writer’s room. I couldn’t speak to the showrunner. I couldn’t make myself clear."
Since everything was such a mess, Midler spilled she was "thrilled" when the show got the axe.
Oddly enough, just a few days before the podcast episode aired, Lohan uploaded a Bette promotional photo of herself and Midler for a throwback Thursday Instagram post on May 2.
"Had such a blast filming with the incredible @bettemidler 💕 #tbt," the Freaky Friday lead captioned the shot.