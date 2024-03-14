Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Acting Career Was 'Overshadowed by Paparazzi' When She Was Younger: 'I Wish That Didn't Happen'
Lindsay Lohan opened up on leaving Hollywood and her decision to tip-toe back into the industry years later.
In an interview published on Thursday, March 14, the Parent Trap star explained her struggles in her personal life became the focus, rather than her career as an actress.
"I feel like some of [my work] got overshadowed by paparazzi and all that kind of stuff when I was younger, and that's kind of annoying," she admitted. "I wish that part didn't happen."
"I feel like that kind of took on a life of its own. So that's why I wanted to disappear," she continued. "I was like, ‘Unless there's no story here, they're not going to focus on just my work.'"
Lohan also pointed out that social media is "so different now" and everyone has a stronger ability to "control their own story."
However, the Freaky Friday actress confessed she doesn't "pay attention" or "read stuff" that comes out about herself. "There's no point," she explained. "And if you immerse yourself in that stuff, you're just going to get lost, and it can just do so much to you."
After disappearing from the spotlight, Lohan moved to Dubai where she met her husband, Bader Shamas, at a restaurant. The pair tied the knot in 2022 and welcomed their first child together in July 2023.
Although she's kept a low profile, she dipped her toes back into acting with her roles in Lovestruck High and Falling for Christmas. Most recently, she made a cameo in the 2024 Mean Girls reboot.
As for what her husband thinks of her Hollywood career, the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen star said the financier supports her. She also noted she includes Shamas in her work because "he’s very intuitive and has a very good understanding of how things are going to work out in the end."
"He can kind of foresee things," she added. "So I like getting his advice on everything and having him be a part of it. I just feel safer."
Lohan spoke with Bustle about her Hollywood career, her past struggles and her marriage.