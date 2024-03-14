Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Acting Career Was 'Overshadowed by Paparazzi' When She Was Younger: 'I Wish That Didn't Happen'

As for what her husband thinks of her Hollywood career, the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen star said the financier supports her. She also noted she includes Shamas in her work because "he’s very intuitive and has a very good understanding of how things are going to work out in the end."

"He can kind of foresee things," she added. "So I like getting his advice on everything and having him be a part of it. I just feel safer."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!