Lindsay Lohan 'Feels Like Her Life Has Never Been Better' After Rocky Childhood: She 'Wanted Some Measure of Stability'
Lindsay Lohan has been loving this era of her life.
After marrying her husband, Bader Shammas, giving birth to their son, Luai, and moving to Dubai, the former child star, 37, has been enjoying a very different reality than the one she lived during her wild days in Hollywood.
"She didn’t want to be a celebrity," an insider close to Lohan revealed. "All she wanted was to have a home, a husband and a family and some measure of stability."
After getting the normalcy she's craved her entire life, the Freaky Friday actress scaled back on her film roles. "She’s all for doing more movies so long as they have a wholesome message behind them and they don’t conflict with her family life," the source noted. "She’s all about balance now."
However, Lohan starring in more projects may be put on hold if she and the financier decide to expand their family. "She and Bader have been talking about another baby and they want to make that happen in the next year or two," the insider said. "Lindsay feels like her life has never been better."
The Parent Trap alum has been open about her happiness with Shammas and their life together. "It's great. It's amazing I met my person," she gushed during a 2022 interview.
"You never know if you're going to find that in life and he's an amazing guy, man. I love him and we're a great team," she continued. "You just get to share everything with someone. And it is so special. Everything becomes that much more important, I feel like."
Last year, Lohan expressed how excited she was to welcome her baby boy into the world. "I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom," the Get a Clue star said through tears. "That's just who I am. Though now, it's probably baby emotion. It's overwhelming in a good way."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The former child star also admitted living in another country was a strange adjustment at first.
"Sometimes, I call it The Truman Show, because it's the same thing every day," she noted. "But I love it. I really love structure because I don't think I had that when I was young. Everything was coming so fast and I had so many things happening. My only structure was filming and being on set."
Star spoke to sources close to Lohan about her new life.
Allure conducted the 2023 interview with Lohan.