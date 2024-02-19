Beyoncé Fans Slam Actor John Schneider for His 'Gross' and 'Racist' Remarks About Superstar's New Country Songs
Music fans are downright disgusted by the comments actor John Schneider made about Beyoncé's country songs.
The Dukes of Hazzard star, who has also released a few tunes in the genre, gave his opinion during an interview with the Own America News Network.
"The lefties in the entertainment industry just won't leave any area alone, right?" questioned the OAN host. "They just have to seize control over every aspect, don't they?"
"They've got to make their mark, just like a dog in a dog walk park," said Schneider, 63. "You know, every dog has to mark every tree, right? So that's what's going on here."
"Shania [Twain] and the other folks you talked about, what they did, they were in country music and they went out," he added. "That's one thing, but people coming into country music... I know a little something about country music."
People immediately expressed their outrage with the actor's words, with one person declaring on social media, "This isn't a racist dog whistle, it's a freakin' foghorn!"
"White supremacy gone wild on OAN," another person wrote on X, the platform formerly named Twitter.
"Not this RACIST yt [sic] man COMPARING a Black woman to a dog for making country music! This is so GROSS," penned a third, with a fourth individual sharing, "I don't think it's the 'left' part they're worried about. First Tracy Chapman. Now Beyoncé."
The Grammy winner, 42, dropped her first two country tunes during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11 — something that came as a huge surprise.
The mom-of-three hasn't responded to the backlash, especially since her two songs "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages" are climbing the country charts.
Most music experts haven't hesitated to welcome the "Single Ladies" crooner into the genre.
"We immediately added it [in] a sub-power rotation, which is where we put top-trending new music," Bo Matthews — who works for Alpha Media-owned radio station KBAY — told Billboard of "Texas Hold 'Em."
"I want people to hear it. One of the biggest artists in the world delivered a great country record for us to have fun with, and the song is really good," he explained. "We are in the business of creating excitement for our listeners and I’m embracing the moment. Plus, there is plenty of room for great artists, even from other genres. It’s a big country tent."
Another radio staffer at a different station shared, "I think it’s a good record, and country is so popular right now, it’s great that she wants to be here. Just like we do with any song on our playlist, now the listeners will decide."
The Ivy Park founder's new album, Act II, will be out on March 29.