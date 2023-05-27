Blue Ivy, 11, Joins Mom Beyoncé on Stage in Surprise 'Renaissance' Tour Performance
Blue Ivy Carter takes after her mom!
On Friday, May 27, the 11-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z joined her mother on stage during her Renaissance Tour performance.
The preteen was brought out during the R&B legend's song "MY POWER," where Blue Ivy busted a move alongside the matriarch and her backup dancers.
"Give it up for Blue," Beyoncé said to the cheering crowd.
The oldest child of the A-list couple stepped out on stage in a sparkling silver top, silver pants and some shades which matched her mama.
As the mother-of-three strutted around the stage, she watched her pride and joy hit the choreo effortlessly. Dad was also spotted watching his two ladies as they stunned the thousands of fans.
Footage of the iconic performance was uploaded by fans who gushed over the adorable mother-daughter moment.
"BEYONCÉ BROUGHT OUT BLUE IVY OMFG ICONIC," one person tweeted, while another wrote, "Watching their generational journey with a drama-free image in the public eye the real Royals."
Others joked about the duo, saying, "You thought you was gone sit at home this summer? You helping out the family business GET TO WORK," and "Bring your k!d to work day."
"WHEN I TELL YOUUUUUU I SCREAMED!!!! She looks so cute !!!!!!!!!!!!!" a fifth user penned.
As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time Blue Ivy was spotted at one of her mother's concerts.
On Wednesday, May 10, the youngster was seen alongside Jay-Z at Beyoncé's opening show for the Renaissance Tour. The father-daughter pairing dressed casually for the event in black hoodies and shades as they bopped to the R&B pop beats.
Fans snapped some footage of the two and uploaded it to Twitter with the caption, "Manager Ivy was there to make sure everything was running smooth."
Prior to Beyoncé's recent tour and Blue Ivy's performance, the eldest daughter made a musical appearance at the 41-year-old's private concert in January.
At the time, Beyoncé put on a private show for the opening of the luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, where she brought Blue Ivy out to join her in song. The musician and her mini-me sang "Brown Skin Girl" as they danced together.
