Country Stars Who Survived Unthinkable Tragedies: Blake Shelton, Wynonna Judd and More

The singer tragically lost his brother, 24-year-old Richie Shelton, in 1990.

Blake Shelton was just 14 years old at the time that Richie was killed in a car crash.

"My brother was my big brother. I mean, I wanted to be like him," said Blake. "So when he was killed in a car accident, it was literally like the world went silent ... I remember picking up the phone to call him a week after he was dead ... it was constantly like a shock to me that he was dead. There was a void in my world all of a sudden, and I'm still not over it. I'm just used to it."

Over the years, Blake has paid homage to Richie every year on the anniversary of his death, saying, "He's still my hero ... wish everyone could've known him."

Blake and first wife Miranda Lambert wrote a song called "Over You" to help him grieve the loss.

The Voice alum also lost close friend Toby Keith to cancer in February when the 62-year-old died from stomach cancer. The Oklahoma native had toured with Keith and looked up to him as a "friend, hero and an inspiration."