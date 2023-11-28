'Sick of You Losers': Beyoncé's Mom Unleashes on 'Ignorant and Racist Bozos' Who Accused Singer of 'Lightening Her Skin'
Tina Knowles is once fierce mama bear!
On Tuesday, November 28, Beyoncé's mother lashed out at those who were making shady comments about the superstar's appearance at the premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.
The matriarch, 69, took to Instagram and said she was fed up with "all of the stupid ignorant self-hating racist statements about her, lightening her skin and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white."
"She does a film, called the renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she's trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?" she questioned. "How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy."
Tina said it was "really sad" that a white reporter from TMZ reached out to Beyoncé's hairstylist and told the beauty guru "that the fans are saying that she wants to be white."
"That made my blood boil, that this white woman felt so entitled to discuss her blackness," stated the singer's mother. "What's really most disappointing is that the [sic] some Black people yes you bozos that's on social media. Lying and faking and acting like you're so ignorant that you don't understand that black women have worn platinum hair since the Etta James days."
The Destiny's Child manager added that of the countless Black women who have rocked platinum blonde tresses before, no one ever accused them of "trying to be white."
"I am sick and tired of people attacking her. Every time she does something ... she works her a-- off and [it] is a statement of her work ethic, talent and resilience," Tina declared. "Here you sad little haters come out the woodwork. Jealousy and racism, sexism, double standards, you perpetuate those things."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Instead of celebrating a sister or just ignoring if you don't like her. ... I am sick of you losers. I know that she is going to be pissed at me for doing this, but I am fed up ! This girl minds her own business. She helps people whenever she can. She lifts up & promotes black women and underdogs at all times," the businesswoman said as she wrapped up the social media post — though it appeared she wanted to say more, as she wrote "Cont." at the end.
The designer received heaps of praise via the comments section, with Octavia Spencer writing, "@mstinaknowles you have raised beautiful, strong, intelligent black, PROUD TO BE BLACK women. Period. Anyone who says otherwise has their own issues to deal with."
"You have EVERY right to stand behind your baby girl!!!" echoed Cynthia Erivo.