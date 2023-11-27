OK Magazine
Beyoncè’s Daughter Blue Ivy, 11, 'Trained Even Harder' for Renaissance Tour After Reading Harsh Criticism About Her Dancing

Source: @GLOBALVALENTINO/TIKTOK/MEGA;@BEYONCEVI/TIKTOK
By:

Nov. 27 2023, Published 12:43 p.m. ET

Haters won’t break Blue Ivy’s soul.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 11-year-old daughter proved she's just as tough as her famous parents through her resilient training as a backup dancer for her mom’s Renaissance world tour.

Source: MEGA

Blue Ivy was a backup dancer for the majority of her mom's Renaissance shows around the world.

According to a news publication's review of the groundbreaking artist’s upcoming concert film, Beyoncé was left "dismayed" after her little girl read social media comments criticizing her "lackluster moves."

"But it thrilled her mother that instead of quitting, she decided to put in the work and train even harder for future stops," the outlet continued, noting the negativity only made Blue Ivy determined to be better.

Source: MEGA

The 11-year-old is Beyoncé and Jay Z's eldest child.

Blue Ivy first graced the stage with her presence during her mom’s show in Paris back in May, when she joined Beyoncè's talented team of backup dancers for the 42-year-old's performance of "My Power."

Having Beyoncè's daughter on stage became one of the most exciting part of future stops along the tour, which came as a surprise for the “Crazy in Love” singer considering she wasn’t going to have her child perform at all.

Source: @beyonce/Instagram

At first, Beyoncé told her daughter 'no' when it came to performing with her on stage.

"She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no," Beyoncé admitted in the concert film, which is set to hit theaters Friday, December 1.

While Blue Ivy seemed to bounce back from criticism all by herself, the Beyhive still didn’t hesitate to fight against internet trolls in her defense.

Beyonce
"F*** those haters, they could never! Blue Ivy is an absolute Queen! She was f****** amazing, her future is so bright!👑👏🏼💕," one fan wrote via X, the platform formerly named Twitter.

"May each and everyone who wrote hate comments about Blue Ivy’s performance never prosper," a second user quipped, as a third added, "she’s going to get better and better as she gets older. I hate that adults are hating on a child," noting they were "proud" of the young girl’s "resilience" as she learns "how to be a performer."

Source: @beyonce/Instagram

Beyoncé was applauded for her drastic improvement from her first performance through the tour's finale.

While Blue Ivy has a growing fanbase of her own, the 11-year-old's No.1 supporter will alway be her mama.

So much so, Beyoncé even skipped using the red carpet entrance at her concert film's premiere, opting to instead keep a low-profile without the flashing lights of cameras and privately attend the event with her daughter.

Source: OK!

The New York Times published a review of Beyoncé’s concert film ahead of its release later this week.

