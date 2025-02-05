Bianca Censori Stays Covered Up While Packing on the PDA With Kanye West in Their First Public Outing Since Naked Grammys Stunt
Kanye West and Bianca Censori are still as close as ever after their Grammys stunt.
Two days after the rapper's wife dropped jaws by walking the 2025 Grammys red carpet in a see-through dress, the couple stepped out in Hollywood to go to a recording studio.
In published photos from Tuesday, February 4, the architect, 30, covered up for the outing, wearing a white sweatshirt that was zipped up to the top, sparkly light gray leggings, a pair of silver pointed-toe heels and sunglasses while the rapper, 47, wore head-to-toe black.
The spouses, who married in December 2022, packed on the PDA, kissing several times in front of the cameras, and West also grabbed his wife's butt at one point.
When approached by the paparazzi, the father-of-four spilled, "Ask us how it was to beat the Grammys. We beat the Grammys!"
Censori giggled and covered her mouth at her husband's response as they made their way inside the building.
As OK! reported, a lip reader believes the Yeezy founder instructed Censori on the red carpet as to when she should drop the big fur coat she was wearing to reveal her sheer minidress.
"She was really nervous and wanted to back out several times, but he didn’t want her to," one source told a news outlet of the scenario, noting the model "would have much rather worn a pretty dress."
However, "Kanye West insisted that she go through with her see-through look. When Ye gets something in his head, there’s no talking him out of it. But make no mistake, this was totally him and not her."
The stunt made countless people, such as Alyssa Farah Griffin and Meghan McCain, express their concerns that Censori is being controlled by her husband.
Allegations about West's dynamic with his wife have been going on for quite some time, sparking Dr. Louis Goddard-Crawely to express her own opinions on the controversial couple's relationship.
"Bianca Censori's increasingly revealing outfits have sparked debate, with many questioning whether this is an act of self-expression or something more complex," she told a news outlet after the Grammys. "Reports of Kanye West allegedly imposing 'rules' on her, alongside concerns from family and friends, raise the possibility that this is more than just a bold fashion choice."
"If Kanye does have a strong say in how Bianca presents herself, dressing in an extreme way might not be a personal choice but a way to maintain his approval or avoid conflict. It's common in controlling relationships for one person's preferences to dictate the other's behavior, sometimes to the point where their identity changes," the psychologist continued.
The doctor called out West's "history of of styling and reshaping his partners, with Kim Kardashian famously recalling how he revamped her entire wardrobe."
"If Bianca sees herself as his latest muse, she may feel pressure — conscious or not — to embody his artistic vision, even if it's at odds with her past self," Dr. Goddard-Crawley concluded.
