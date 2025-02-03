or
Bianca Censori Wears Thong Bodysuit and Gets Handsy With Kanye West at Grammys After-Party Following Naked Red Carpet Drama: Watch

Photo of Kanye West and Bianca Censori at the 2025 Grammys
Source: cbs

Kanye West and Bianca Censori turned heads once again.

Feb. 3 2025, Updated 12:01 p.m. ET

Kanye West and Bianca Censori didn't let the backlash they received over their nearly naked red carpet stunt prevent them from living it up on Grammys night.

In videos from an after-party, the couple was seen closely dancing and packing on the PDA while Censori wore nothing but a sheer black thong bodysuit and boots.

kanye west bianca censori bodysuit grammys after party
Source: @TheLifeofEllie7/x

Bianca Censori wore nothing but a thong bodysuit and boots to a Grammys after-party.

In one clip, the architect, 30, had her hands around the rapper's waist, and they both leaned in with their tongues out to make them touch. At another moment, the dad-of-four, 47, slid his hands down to place them on his wife's bare backside.

As OK! reported, the controversial duo dropped jaws when they walked the red carpet at the 2025 Grammys, as Censori took off her big fur coat to reveal she was wearing nothing but a piece of clear fabric over her body.

According to Nicola Hickling, founder and lead analyst of LipReader, West was the one who instructed his spouse as to when she should take off her jacket.

"You're making a scene now. Make a scene, I'll say, it'll make so much sense," he reportedly told his wife, as they were supposedly trying to recreate his Vultures album cover.

"Drop it behind you and then turn, I got you," he added, to which the model allegedly replied, "Alright, let's go."

kanye west bianca censori bodysuit grammys after party
Source: mega

The rapper's wife shocked the masses when she wore next to nothing on the 2025 Grammys red carpet.

Though it was rumored that the stars were forced to leave the area after the stunt, reports clarified they were not kicked out, as they left the event on their own accord and didn't ever plan to attend the actual awards show inside Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena.

After stirring the pot, West — who was nominated at this year's show — took to social media to post photos of his scantily clad wife, writing, "Custom Couture Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever. My love my best friend My wife."

kanye west bianca censori bodysuit grammys after party
Source: mega

The couple was not kicked out of the event despite previous reports.

This is hardly the first time Censori has stepped out in nearly naked looks, with some people feeling the Chicago native has become controlling over her attire.

"He films her from every angle before they go out," a source told a news outlet. "Then he critiques her body right down to her private parts — it’s so demeaning."

kanye west bianca censori bodysuit grammys after party
Source: @ye/instagram

A source claimed Censori sees herself as a 'performance artist.'

However, another insider countered that Censori enjoys pushing the envelope with her barely there outfits.

"People are confusing Bianca’s creativity. She is a phenomenal personality, a phenomenal actor, who can entertain the public," explained the source. "She’s a performance artist. Bianca is as much a performer as Ye is."

