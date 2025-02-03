Lip Reader Tells All: What Kanye West Told Wife Bianca Censori Before She Got Naked at the 2025 Grammy Awards
Kanye West's red carpet whispers to Bianca Censori seconds before their indecent exposure stunt at the 2025 Grammy Awards have been revealed.
The rapper and his wife — notoriously known for making a statement in stripped-down styles — shocked fans upon arrival at the A-list event before Censori made jaws drop by taking off her coat and debuting a nearly nude sheer ensemble.
After videos of West and the Australia native's head-turning awards show moment went viral on social media, a lip reader came forward to share what the Yeezy founder seemed to tell Censori as she started dropping her coat on the red carpet.
Nicola Hickling, fonder and lead analyst of LipReader, claimed West ordered Censori to take off her coat and reveal her essentially naked look, per a news publication.
"You're making a scene now," the "I Wonder" singer informed his wife, according to Hickling, who said West added: "Make a scene, I'll say, it'll make so much sense."
Censori then nodded her head as West allegedly continued, "Drop it behind you and then turn, I got you."
"Alright let's go," the model appeared to respond before the games began.
After the shocking stunt — in which Censori wore nothing but a thin, see-through piece of fabric over the middle portion of her body — West and his lady departed the awards show, never appearing to make it inside of Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday, February 2.
Initial reports claimed West and Censori were escorted out of the venue by police as a result of their antics, however, multiple outlets later alleged the dynamic duo left on their own accord.
Following the debacle, People confirmed West and Censori were never kicked out of the Grammys, insisting the "Runaway" rapper was nominated, walked the red carpet and then chose to get in his car with his wife and leave.
- Kanye West and Bianca Censori Mocked After She Debuts Nearly Nude Sheer Look at 2025 Grammy Awards: 'We're Tired of Him Exposing Her'
- Kanye West and Bianca Censori Not Kicked Out of 2025 Grammy Awards After Shocking Nearly Nude Red Carpet Moment Despite Reports
- Kanye West Gushes Wife Bianca Censori Is the 'Most Beautiful Woman' and His 'Best Friend' After Shocking Grammys Moment
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
After ditching the annual awards show, West took to Instagram to praise Censori while sharing a photo of the couple on the carpet.
"Custom Couture Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever," West captioned the since-deleted upload in reference to the mere piece of fabric that failed to cover Censori's assets. "My love my best friend My wife."
Bianca's sister, Angelica Censori, seemed supportive of the apparent fashion statement, as she commented a fire emoji beneath the post before it was taken down.
Many social media users were outraged by the infamous moment, as fans of West begged him to stop parading his wife around in little to no clothing.
"We’re tired of him exposing her. Find a new idea Ye," one critic complained via X (formerly named Twitter), as another person asked, "This is a serious question: What do either of them really *get* out of this? It’s so tacky and tired."
"On a 1-10 scale for how unnecessary it is for a man to take his wife in public essentially naked, I'm gonna go with about 119," a third individual snubbed.
Daily Mail reported on Hickling's analysis of West and Censori's conversation.