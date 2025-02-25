Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have 'Decided to Make Their Marriage Work' Amid Split Rumors: 'Not Ready to Give Up on Each Other'
Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori are allegedly patching things up amid divorce rumors.
A source claimed the couple has "decided to make their marriage work again" despite recent tensions stemming from Censori's revealing Grammys outfit and West's ongoing controversies.
“[The pair] have done a lot of talking this past week and they’re not ready to give up on each other,” the insider explained.
According to a New York Post source, West "doesn't want the marriage to be over" and has vowed to friends and his wife that "he'll do whatever he can to keep it together."
"He says he's willing to put in the work," the source said of the “Runaway” singer.
As OK! previously reported, constant split speculation has plagued the couple since their 2022 wedding. West's social media outbursts and Censori's revealing Grammys outfit have only intensified the rumors.
“She didn’t want to do the Grammys stunt, and she had to,” a separate source said to the news outlet at the time.
“She felt like she needed an apology from him,” they added. “She felt objectified, and then it wasn’t helped when he posted that he has dominion over her.”
Censori was reportedly furious when West took to X (formerly Twitter), declaring, “I have dominion over my wife.”
Adding fuel to the fire, West's antisemitic posts and swastika-themed Yeezy merchandise reportedly led to a breaking point for his wife.
A source stated, "Censori has made it clear that she won't tolerate any N--- talk," adding that "the swastika shirt was the last straw. She told him that's not who she is, and that she can't be associated with that."
- Bianca Censori Stays Covered Up While Packing on the PDA With Kanye West in Their First Public Outing Since Naked Grammys Stunt
- Kanye West and Bianca Censori Headed for Divorce, Currently Living in Different Countries: Source
- Kanye West Shares PDA-Filled Snapshots of Nearly Naked Wife Bianca Censori Practicing Wild Grammy Awards Moment
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Still, their rep shut down the breakup talk, saying, “Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together.”
On February 22, Censori stepped out with West at the premiere of her feature film, wearing what looked like a black cloak and facial covering.
She was spotted walking hand in hand with him outside a Koreatown warehouse.
West even posted a promotional image from the film on Instagram, which showed Censori lying nude on the floor, with her blonde hair draped over her back.
“IM SO PROUD OF MY WIFE FOR STARRING IN HER FIRST FEATURE FILM SHOT IN JAPAN DIRECTED BY VANESSA BEECROFT PRODUCED BY ME,” he captioned the post.
The next day, the couple made another appearance at a live performance, where Censori stood on stage in a vintage nurse outfit beside an empty hospital bed.