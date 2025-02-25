Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have 'Decided to Make Their Marriage Work' Amid Split Rumors: 'Not Ready to Give Up on Each Other'

A source claimed the couple has "decided to make their marriage work again" despite recent tensions stemming from Censori's revealing Grammys outfit and West's ongoing controversies.

“[The pair] have done a lot of talking this past week and they’re not ready to give up on each other,” the insider explained.

According to a New York Post source, West "doesn't want the marriage to be over" and has vowed to friends and his wife that "he'll do whatever he can to keep it together."

"He says he's willing to put in the work," the source said of the “Runaway” singer.