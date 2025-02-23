Kanye West Shares Nude Photo of Wife Bianca Censori to Promote Her New Film Amid Split Rumors: 'So Proud'

"I'M SO PROUD OF MY WIFE FOR STARRING IN HER FIRST FEATURE FILM SHOT IN JAPAN DIRECTED BY VANESSA BEECROFT, PRODUCED BY ME," West captioned the shot of the model, 30, with her body turned away from the camera while highlighting her bare backside.

Insiders close to the couple recently claimed the two were working on the project together. "My description of it would be a fashion film of sorts. It’s this view into his [Kanye’s] vision of her – if we were to see her through his eyes," the source claimed. "The calm and the chaos. It’s been Bianca-centric."