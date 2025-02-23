or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Kanye West
OK LogoCOUPLES

Kanye West Shares Nude Photo of Wife Bianca Censori to Promote Her New Film Amid Split Rumors: 'So Proud'

Photo of Kanye West and Bianca Censori.
Source: MEGA

Kanye West posted a completely naked photo of Bianca Censori as rumors swirl about the state of their marriage.

By:

Feb. 23 2025, Published 12:39 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kanye West continues to be controversial.

The disgraced rapper, 47, took to Instagram on Saturday, February 22, to share a nude photo of his wife, Bianca Censori, to promote her new film as rumors continue to run rampant about the state of their marriage.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west shares nude photo wife bianca censori promote film
Source: MEGA

Kanye West shared a naked photo of his wife, Bianca Censori, to promote her new film.

Article continues below advertisement

"I'M SO PROUD OF MY WIFE FOR STARRING IN HER FIRST FEATURE FILM SHOT IN JAPAN DIRECTED BY VANESSA BEECROFT, PRODUCED BY ME," West captioned the shot of the model, 30, with her body turned away from the camera while highlighting her bare backside.

Insiders close to the couple recently claimed the two were working on the project together. "My description of it would be a fashion film of sorts. It’s this view into his [Kanye’s] vision of her – if we were to see her through his eyes," the source claimed. "The calm and the chaos. It’s been Bianca-centric."

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west shares nude photo wife bianca censori promote film
Source: MEGA

Kanye West and Bianca Censori secretly wed in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

"She’s a star. Ye drops [projects] when everyone’s least expecting them," the insider added. "He’s been filming everywhere. A little bit of in Japan. Scenes from Italy, Spain."

While West and Censori — who wed in 2022 — may be on the same page creatively, speculation has grown over whether or not their romance will last. "She’s had enough. The swastika shirt [he was selling] was the last straw," a separate source claimed to another news outlet. "She told him that’s not who she is and that she can’t be associated with that."

MORE ON:
Kanye West

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west shares nude photo wife bianca censori promote film
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori allegedly has 'had enough' of Kanye West's antisemitic behavior.

Article continues below advertisement

"He’s saying that he has dominion over her and then he’s selling those shirts," the insider explained. "It reflects on her and she doesn’t want any part of that circus."

The musician's intense influence over the architect was evident when the pair showed up at the 2025 Grammys red carpet with Censori in a completely see-through dress. "I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night thinking, 'Wow, I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart, talented, brave, and hot,'" West wrote on social media about the shocking outing.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west shares nude photo wife bianca censori promote film
Source: MEGA

Kanye West raved about Bianca Censori wearing a completely sheer dress at the 2025 Grammys.

Article continues below advertisement

"She took a break from shooting her first film to make a movie in real life," he continued. "We tailored that invisible dress six times and just like magic poof we disappeared."

"Thank you to all the outlets who recognized us and gave us back the energy we put in. But I have to give a shout out to the American Vogue team for writing an article that places my wife in a strong positive light and also recognizes rightful strength," the "Heartless" artist penned.

The New York Post spoke to a source about the couple working on the fashion film.

Page Six spoke with a source about Censori being "done" with West's antisemitic behavior.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.