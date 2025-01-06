Bianca Censori Nearly Spills Out of Her Top While Gyrating on Husband Kanye West at Her 30th Birthday Party: Watch
Kanye West and Bianca Censori were dancing like no one was watching while celebrating her 30th birthday.
A video on social media showed the rapper holding his wife as she gyrated on him while in the middle of the dance floor at her party.
The architect nearly spilled out of her backless halter top, as she chose to go braless.
The couple also shared a kiss as the rapper, 47, placed one of his hands on her rear-end after throwing one up in the air.
West recently marked his spouse's birthday by uploading a black and white video of her naked in a bathtub. Censori lip-synced to a song while in the water, but the clip — which West captioned, "Happy birthday baby" — was muted.
As OK! reported, the couple allegedly hit a rough patch this year but managed to resolve their problems.
"Kanye has been telling people that there were never any issues in his marriage, but the reality is that they did face challenges," one source told a news outlet, revealing it "took considerable effort on his part to turn things around."
Now that they're back on track, the Yeezy creator is "on a mission to get Bianca pregnant ASAP."
- Kanye West Shares Video of Naked Wife Bianca Censori in the Bathtub for Her 30th Birthday: Watch the Sultry Clip
- Kanye West Is 'on a Mission' to Get Wife Bianca Censori Pregnant Now That They’re Over Their Rough Patch: Source
- Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Fools Fans as She Holds Rapper's Daughter Chicago, 5: 'Literally Thought That Was Kim Kardashian'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"He’s always wanted more kids and one of the reasons he married Bianca was her great genetics," the source explained, referring to the four tots he already shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian: daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 6, as well as sons Saint, 9, and Psalm, 5.
"He’s convinced together they’re going to have super babies, he’s always bragging about it," the insider added.
However, while Censori "promised" she wants children, the source claimed she's "been stalling because she’s still young and wants to have fun."
"Kanye is confident they won’t have any issues, but he’s also not opposed to using IVF and even a surrogate if it doesn’t happen on his timeline," the source noted. "He’s very impatient."
The "Heartless" vocalist's desire to have more kids comes as a surprise given that sources revealed Kardashian, 44, is more or less a "single mom" to their tots, as West is "sadly not around very much."
"Although she has help, it's still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything," the insider spilled.
Even the SKIMS designer admitted she's "basically raising four kids by myself."
"I mean, even carpool this morning, I had five kids that I had to take, two came over, and everyone leaves and wants to leave at like, different times and wants different stuff. I feel like I’m at, like, a pitstop of a racecar driver, when it’s like, ‘Brush your teeth, brush your teeth, brush your teeth, brush your teeth, OK, get dressed, get dressed, do your hair,’" she explained of the stress.
"It’s not something I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment," the reality star added. "Or people will always jump to the, ‘Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help.'"