Kanye West and Bianca Censori Plan to Have a 'Bunch of Babies,' Rapper's Best Friend Reveals: 'They're Extremely Happy'
Will North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm have a new sibling soon?
After Kanye West hinted at possibly having kids with wife Bianca Censori in his newly released track "Timbo Freestyle," the rapper’s best friend Justin LaBoy confirmed the couple — who tied the knot in December 2022 — hopes to start their family sooner rather than later.
“I think they are going to have a bunch of babies,” LaBoy revealed.
If the lovebirds were to have a child of their own, it would be West’s fifth kid, as he shares four offspring with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
When asked about speculation that West controls Censori and has brainwashed her, the pal didn’t share much.
“I don't, I can't speak on my brother's wife, I love him, I love her. She's great,” he stated.
“She lives an amazing life. They're extremely happy. I've been around Ye for years now, he's the happiest he's been and she's extremely happy,” LaBoy gushed.
While LaBoy approves of the “Stronger” artist’s relationship, Censori’s father apparently has a bone to pick with West.
According to a source, Leo Censori would like to have a conversation with the 46-year-old about the way the rapper has allegedly encouraged his wife to wear inappropriate clothing.
“Bianca’s father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the h--- he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony,” the insider spilled.
“He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands,” they added. “He knows that there is no way in h--- that Kanye would allow this for his daughters so it makes no sense why he would encourage this for his own wife.”
The insider also shared how Leo believes Kanye is separating Bianca from her family.
“If this isn’t bad enough, the man who is supposed to protect Mr. and Mrs. Censori’s daughter is the same man that is shutting her out from her own family,” they explained. “Leo honestly wants to just sit Kanye down to let him know that he is hurting her family by turning his beloved daughter into a trashy-looking marketable commodity.”
“No man should ever encourage the woman that he loves to walk out in public and present herself like this. That isn’t love. That is control,” the source concluded.
