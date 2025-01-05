or
Kanye West Shares Video of Naked Wife Bianca Censori in the Bathtub for Her 30th Birthday: Watch the Sultry Clip

Bianca Censori bared it all for her 30th birthday.

Jan. 5 2025, Published 6:52 p.m. ET

Kanye West shared a risqué video of Bianca Censori in her birthday suit to celebrate his wife turning 30 years old.

On Sunday, January 5, the rapper uploaded a black and white clip of nude Censori sitting in a bathtub and seemingly singing along to a tune, though the video was muted.

Source: @ye

Kanye West shared a video of Bianca Censori completely in the buff in honor of her 30th birthday.

"Happy birthday baby," the father-of-four, 47, captioned the post, in which she also held on to a handle in the tub, titled her head around and smoothed out her wet hair that was styled in a bun.

West has been sharing a ton of social media content of his spouse lately, as he also posted a few photos of the duo on New Year's Eve, where Censori showed off her figure in a high-cut bodysuit and tights.

The architect is known for pushing boundaries with her clothes, with some sources claiming the Grammy winner is the one who chooses her barely there outfits. However, another insider claimed Censori is always on board with the outlandish attire she wears and enjoys the attention she receives.

"People are confusing Bianca’s creativity. She is a phenomenal personality, a phenomenal actor, who can entertain the public. She’s a performance artist. Bianca is as much a performer as Ye is," the source told a news outlet.

Source: @ye

'Happy birthday baby,' the rapper captioned the upload.

Kanye West

Though the pair — who wed in December 2022 — were facing divorce rumors last year after an alleged rough patch, one insider revealed West is eager to have a child with his wife since they're back on track.

"Kanye has been telling people that there were never any issues in his marriage, but the reality is that they did face challenges," the insider explained. "Now that things have improved, he’s on a mission to get Bianca pregnant ASAP."

Source: @ye

The couple married in December 2022.

"He’s always wanted more kids and one of the reasons he married Bianca was her great genetics," the source continued, referring to the two daughters and two sons he already has with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 44. "He’s convinced together they’re going to have super babies, he’s always bragging about it."

Source: mega

An insider claimed the rapper and Censori want to have a baby together.

The source said "Kanye is confident they won’t have any issues" getting pregnant, "but he’s also not opposed to using IVF and even a surrogate if it doesn’t happen on his timeline, he’s very impatient."

As OK! reported, West's desire to have another baby comes after an insider claimed he's "not around much" for the kids he shares with Kardashian.

"She's pretty much a single mom," the source spilled to a publication of the reality star. "Although she has help, it's still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything. Kim's life is around her kids' schedules. When they are in school, she works. When they are off, she's very much focused on being a mom."

