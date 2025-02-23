Angelina Censori's Sultriest Moments: See the Hottest Photos of Bianca's Sister

Angelina Censori is following in her sister Bianca Censori's footsteps with her risqué fashion style.

On February 17, Angelina stunned in a black bodysuit and sheer black tights that left little to the imagination. Her outfit featured a plunging neckline and cutouts along the abdomen and waist.

She previously shared her thoughts about Bianca's marriage to Kanye West, saying her family was happy because of the "very exciting news," though they chose "to have some privacy for the time being."

Bianca and Kanye have since sparked split rumors following their controversial 2025 Grammy Awards debut and the rapper's rant on X.