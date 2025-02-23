or
Angelina Censori's Sultriest Moments: See the Hottest Photos of Bianca's Sister

Source: @angelinacensori/Instagram

Bianca Censori's sister Angelina is turning up the heat with her racy social media photos.

Feb. 23 2025, Published 10:20 a.m. ET

Angelina Censori Showed Off Her Skin

Source: @angelinacensori/Instagram

Angelina Censori is Bianca Censori's younger sister.

Angelina Censori is following in her sister Bianca Censori's footsteps with her risqué fashion style.

On February 17, Angelina stunned in a black bodysuit and sheer black tights that left little to the imagination. Her outfit featured a plunging neckline and cutouts along the abdomen and waist.

She previously shared her thoughts about Bianca's marriage to Kanye West, saying her family was happy because of the "very exciting news," though they chose "to have some privacy for the time being."

Bianca and Kanye have since sparked split rumors following their controversial 2025 Grammy Awards debut and the rapper's rant on X.

She Left Little to the Imagination

Source: @angelinacensori/Instagram

Angelina Censori owns an online storefront.

Angelina risked a wardrobe malfunction in a metallic striped halter dress with a dangerously low-cut neckline. She paired her revealing backless ensemble with a pair of gladiator sandals.

Angelina Censori Flaunted Her Slim Physique

Source: @angelinacensori/Instagram

She has nearly 23,000 followers on Instagram.

"Idk how to act," Angelina captioned an October 2024 photoset, which included a snap showing her posing in a skin-baring black bra, a low-waisted midi skirt and a pair of black sandals.

Teasing Her Followers

Source: @angelinacensori/Instagram

Angelina Censori previously commented on her sister's marriage to Kanye West.

Angelina displayed her rear in a white strapless outfit with tie details, with her long wavy hair adding a bold touch to the look.

Her Beach Body Is Always Ready

Source: @angelinacensori/Instagram

Angelina Censori once refuted claims surrounding Bianca Censori and Kanye West's marriage.

In an August 2024 mirror selfie, Angelina flaunted her assets in a bra-style top and form-fitting white skirt with a tie detail.

"Bits," she simply wrote in the caption of the post.

Showcasing Her Tiny Frame

Source: @angelinacensori/Instagram

She said the Censori family supports Kanye West amid his controversies.

In a July 2024 photoset, Angelina seductively leaned against a brick wall while kneeling, enticingly posing in a gray top and a slinky beige shorts. She completed the look with a pair of black shoes.

Stairway to Heaven

Source: @angelinacensori/Instagram

Angelina Censori also approved of Bianca Censori's nearly naked Grammy Awards 2025 outfit.

Angelina wore a black, backless halter-neck dress with a thigh-high slit and loose bodice in a July 2024 carousel of photos. She paired the spicy dress with a pair of tie gladiator heels.

Serving Visuals

Source: @angelinacensori/Instagram

Angelina Censori shares risqué photos online.

In November 2023, Angelina set pulses racing when she posed on a bed sporting a cleavage-enhancing top with a cutout, shiny brown leggings and matching knee-high boots. She showed off her long hair as she looked away from the camera.

Angelina Censori Sizzled in Red

Source: @angelinacensori/Instagram

She also works as a model.

Angelina stepped out in a tiny red bikini in February 2023.

