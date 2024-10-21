8 Things to Know About Bianca Censori and Kanye West's Relationship: From Their First Meeting to Divorce Rumors and More

Dating rumors escalated when West and Censori were spotted together at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. They were also seen walking hand-in-hand in the area days before their photos were released to the public.

Days later, TMZ reported the duo tied the knot in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills but did not file a marriage certificate at the time.

"Kanye and Bianca did have a small marriage ceremony, friends don't know if it's legal, but it's very real to them," a source told Us Weekly.

The Daily Mail later confirmed that West and Censori were legally married. The news outlet obtained a confidential marriage license, which included details about the nuptials: a wedding date of December 20, 2022, and a location of Palo Alto, Calif.