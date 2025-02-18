Bianca Censori's Younger Sister Shows Off Her Figure in Risqué Cut-Out Bodysuit After Supporting Star's See-Through Grammys Dress: Photos
An affinity for showing skin runs in the Censori family.
On Monday, February 17, Bianca Censori's younger sister, Angelina Censori, showed off her fit figure while rocking a black cut-out bodysuit and sheer black tights.
The top featured a low-cut neckline and cut-outs all over the abdomen and waist area.
While Angelina flaunted her full frame in the Instagram Story post, the second image she saved to her profile highlights pictured her sitting on the floor with one hand in hair. She also tagged the bodysuit's designer. Angelina is selling the top on resale site depop for $80.
As OK! reported, Angelina sells many of her gently worn clothing on the website, with her bio reading, "WELCOME TO MY WARDROBE🎀 No returns." The pieces range in price from around $15 to $600.
So far, she's sold over 50 pieces and has more than 360 followers on the platform.
Angelina's style is clearly similar to Bianca's, which is likely why she reposted footage on social media from when her sister wore a completely see-through dress to the 2025 Grammys alongside husband Kanye West.
When asked about the shocking look by a reporter, their mother, Alexandra Censori, refused to comment on the scandal, as OK! previously shared.
"We are just normal people, living our own lives as privately as we can," the matrirach stated. "I have nothing to say about Bianca, thank you."
Though the couple wasn't kicked out of the show, they left the area after their stunt, with Kanye raving over the moment on social media.
"My wife's first red carpet opened a whole new world," he penned. "I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night thinking, 'Wow I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart talented brave and hot.'"
Amid the rapper's more recent rants, he addressed the scandal on X once again, tweeting, "I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE. THIS AIN'T NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S---."
"SHE'S WITH A BILLIONAIRE. WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A-- BROKE B------," the father-of-four continued.
"PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION. YES I DON'T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN'T WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A-- WOKE PAWNS," Kanye declared.
The music artist's erratic behavior and antisemitic tweets are allegedly what led to Bianca wanting to pull the plug on their two-year marriage, as an insider claimed both parties have spoken to divorce lawyers.
"She’s had enough. The swastika shirt [he was selling] was the last straw," a source told a news outlet. "She told him that’s not who she is, and that she can’t be associated with that."