Who Is Bianca Censori's Sister Angelina? 7 Things to Know
Angelina Censori Runs an Instagram Page
Bianca Censori's sister Angelina has an Instagram page with 22,400 followers and 22 posts as of press time.
"Movie Character," her profile's bio reads.
Angelina Censori Has an Online Storefront
Apart from being active on Instagram, Angelina occasionally goes to the fashion resale website depop, where she puts up her previously worn pieces for sale.
"WELCOME TO MY WARDROBE🎀," reads the description on the page, which has over 300 followers.
She has sold 49 items so far.
She Has 2 Siblings
Aside from Bianca, Angelina has an older sister named Alyssia Censori.
Despite their family being dubbed the "next Kardashians," Alyssia maintains a low profile and has set her Instagram page to private.
How She Reacted to Bianca Censori's Wedding
In an interview with the Herald Sun, Angelina said the family was happy after Bianca's marriage to Kanye West.
"It's very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being," she said at the time.
She Appears to Follow in Bianca's Footsteps With Her Risqué Fashion
Angelina appears to be following in Bianca's footsteps, as seen on her Instagram, where she models revealing fashion looks.
In her most recent photoset, she almost flashed her chest in a smoldering dress with a plunging neckline and open back design. She also displayed her behind in a September 2024 carousel of photos.
Angelina Censori Once Dismissed the Rumors Surrounding Her Sister's Marriage
In March 2024, Angelina broke her silence to dismiss the rumors surrounding Bianca's marriage to the "Jesus Is King" rapper.
"We all support him. We support his new album. We support his new clothes he's dropping," she said, calling her sister her "best friend and confidante."
Angelina also appeared to address claims that their father, Leo Censori, wanted to talk to Kanye "ask him what the h--- he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony."
"It's all just b-------. There was something about my dad even recently. My dad never talks. Nothing's true," she continued.
Angelina Censori Supported Bianca's Controversial Grammy Awards Sheer Dress
Bianca's red carpet debut at the 2025 Grammys was branded an absolute catastrophe as she displayed her modesty under a completely see-through dress while standing next to her husband.
Despite the backlash, Angelina showed support by resharing Bianca's video on her Instagram Story and commenting a fire emoji on Kanye's since-deleted post from the event.