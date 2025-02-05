Bianca Censori's Sister Angelina's Lucrative Gig Revealed After She Shows Support for the Model Wearing Sheer Dress to the Grammys
While countless people expressed concern or outrage over Bianca Censori wearing a sheer minidress to the 2025 Grammys, her sister Angelina Censori showed support for the risqué look — which doesn't come as too much of a surprise since Angelina also has a tendency to wear skin-baring outfits.
Angelina has her own storefront on the fashion resale website depop, where she lists previously worn pieces from her closet.
"WELCOME TO MY WARDROBE🎀," reads her page, which has over 200 followers.
Items range in price from $15 to $600, with some of the attire being modeled by Angelina herself.
Angelina has a wide variety of pieces, including mini skirts, barely there crop tops, bodysuits, dresses and sleeveless tops. She currently has sold 37 pieces and has a five-star rating.
Angelina's style appears to be somewhat similar to Bianca's, which is likely why she reposted footage of her sister from the Grammys on Instagram.
However, their mother, Alexandra Censori, refused to comment on the scandal, as OK! reported.
"We are just normal people, living our own lives as privately as we can," she stated to a photographer who approached her in Australia. "I have nothing to say about Bianca, thank you."
According to sources, it was husband Kanye West's idea to have his wife wear the see-through frock.
Bianca "tried to back out of her scandalous stunt on the 67th annual Grammy Awards red carpet several times, but Kanye West insisted that she go through with her see-through look."
"She was really nervous and wanted to back out several times, but he didn’t want her to," explained the source, who claimed the model "would have much rather worn a pretty dress."
"When Ye gets something in his head, there’s no talking him out of it," they continued. "But make no mistake, this was totally him and not her."
Despite rumors, the couple was not kicked out for the revealing look, as they left the red carpet on their own accord and eventually attended an after-party.
While the couple packed on the PDA at the bash and while heading to a recording studio on Tuesday, February 4, some people think the rapper is controlling of his spouse.
"If Kanye does have a strong say in how Bianca presents herself, dressing in an extreme way might not be a personal choice but a way to maintain his approval or avoid conflict," psychologist Dr. Louise Goddard-Crawley told a news outlet after the Grammys. "It's common in controlling relationships for one person's preferences to dictate the other's behavior, sometimes to the point where their identity changes."