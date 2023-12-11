Bianca Censori's Parents Thought 'Disturbing' Kanye West Was Using Their Daughter as a 'Rebound' After Divorce From Kim Kardashian
Bianca Censori's parents are puzzled over her marriage to Kanye West.
According to insiders close to Alexandra and Leo Censori, the couple have been worried about their daughter's year-long union with the disgraced rapper, 46.
"Bianca's mother and father find Kanye to be slightly disturbing," the source claimed. "Her parents found it suspect that he married Bianca one month after his divorce from Kim [Kardashian] was finalized. They really didn't want Bianca to be his rebound from such a high-profile marriage."
To make matters worse, Censori, 28, has yet to visit her parents in her native Australia out of fear the "Heartless" musician will not be able to obtain a visa due to West's horrific antisemitic remarks.
"Of course Bianca's parents worry about her jetting all over the world with him, especially when he has gained so many enemies due to his actions," the insider claimed.
Despite their son-in-law's outlandish behavior possibly putting their child in danger, West hasn't totally exiled himself from his new family members. According to sources, Leo "ultimately thinks that Kanye is an OK guy."
"Bianca's dad appreciates Kanye's power and the fact that, despite his immense fame, he puts Bianca's safety before anything else," the source claimed.
"Bianca's mother, Alexandra, also had plenty of people who told her that she shouldn't marry Leo back in the day because of his reputation and, luckily, she didn't listen," the insider added. "They know that Bianca does love this man and, in the end, that is what is most important to the both of them."
As OK! previously reported, the pair may have hit a snag in their romance after West felt that his former employee was "taking advantage" of him and his money. "There's been trouble brewing between them," a source explained.
"She’s been burning a hole through his credit cards and using cash to buy jewelry and designer bags," the insider alleged. "He feels like she’s taking advantage of his generosity."
"Kanye’s been focusing on his kids [North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4] and pushing Bianca away. Kanye is hot and cold, and he’s gone cold on Bianca," the source added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
A separate source emphasized that Censori's relatives have not been enamored with the father-of-four. "Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision," the source admitted.
Daily Mail spoke with sources close to Censori's parents.