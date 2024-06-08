Inside Kanye West's Ex-Assistant's Bombshell Harassment Lawsuit: Rapper and Wife Bianca Censori Bragged About Having 5-Person Orgy With Former Employee
Lauren Pisciotta’s lawsuit against former employer Kanye West revealed some shocking details about the rapper and wife Bianca Censori’s s-- life.
According to the legal filing, the musician’s ex-assistant — who worked for him from 2021-2022 — claimed the famous couple once called her to brag about the five-person orgy.
Pisciotta claimed this is just one of many explicit phone calls she experienced while under West’s employment.
“On one such occasion, in August 2022, after [Pisciotta] had arranged an Uber ride, Kanye West a.k.a. Ye and Bianca Censori called [her] wanting to discuss the orgy (five-some) they had participated in the day before,” the paperwork read.
Her bombshell harassment and stalking lawsuit additionally alleged West promised to pay her a $4 million a year salary to be at his beck and call 24/7 but wrongfully fired her and reneged on a $3 million severance payout.
Though West called her claims “baseless,” the complaint filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court detailed how the father-of-four would allegedly frequently send videos himself having s-- and overshare about his s-- life in an attempt to get her to join in.
Pisciotta alleged, West would ask her to take off her cardigan while she was in the Yeezy office “because he said 'it was covering too much.’”
“Later that evening at the office, Kanye West a.k.a. Ye asked his wife and other female guests to perform oral s-- on him and his male guests in the office changing room. During this same time period, Kanye West a.k.a. Ye asked design assistants at the Yeezy/Gap office why [Pisciotta] would not want to have s-- with him," the legal papers claimed.
“[West] was extremely upset and angry that [Pisciotta] would date or have s-- with someone else, but not him,” the paperwork continued.
Her lawsuit also detailed an incident where West supposedly m---------- in front of her while on a flight to the Yeezy Fashion Show Paris.
- Kim Kardashian Admits She Has a 'Hard Time' Disciplining Her 4 Kids: 'They Know When to Con Me'
- Bianca Censori Acted 'Normal' While With Friends in Australia Despite Eyebrow-Raising Marriage to Kanye West: 'She Was Off the Clock'
- Kanye West Accused of Sexual Harassment in New Lawsuit Filed by Former Assistant
She claimed he texted her asking for a “hug,” though she declined as West had apparently previously sent her a message with a photo of a couple embracing during intimacy, writing “when I say I need a hug this is what I mean.”
Pisciotta claimed after she refused the 47-year-old’s “hug,” West came out of his room and demanded to talk to her privately.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
West then allegedly touched himself under the covers in the bed until he fell asleep as she sat across from him.
Daily Mail reported on the lawsuit.