Kanye West Told Wife Bianca Censori He Wanted to Get Intimate With Her Mother While She Watched, Bombshell Lawsuit Claims
More shocking allegations continue to surface about Kanye West.
According to an 88-page updated lawsuit filed on Friday, October 11, by his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta, the disgraced rapper, 47, reportedly told his wife, Bianca Censori, he wanted to be intimate with her mother while she watched.
Per the legal papers, it was alleged West would often talk about his "kink" of wanting to have s-- with the moms of his romantic pursuits. According to Pisciotta, the "Heartless" rapper sent her a September 28, 2022, screenshot of a text conversation between himself and the architect, 29 — whom he was not yet married to — where he allegedly wrote, " I wanna f--- your mum. Before she leaves."
West then asked Pisciotta, who worked for him between 2021 and 2022, "Should I add I meant I want you to watch me f--- your mom?"
At the time, Censori's mother, Alexandra, was visiting her daughter, who was in America on a work visa, from their native Australia. Pisciotta claimed West told her of his future spouse's reply to his request, explaining, "This is what she wrote... she's (Alexandra) married. I'm going to f--- someone this weekend and tell you the next time you're inside me."
On September 13, 2022, the former staffer claimed he asked her about an '"A-list fashion model" he was "determined" to have s-- with. "Is [young A-list fashion model] better for me than [different A-list fashion model]? How do I tell her I need to f-- her mom baaad," he allegedly wrote to Pisciotta.
As OK! previously reported, Censori's parents were allegedly alarmed by her shocking December 2022 union with the fashion designer. "Bianca's mother and father find Kanye to be slightly disturbing," the source claimed. "Her parents found it suspect that he married Bianca one month after his divorce from Kim [Kardashian] was finalized. They really didn't want Bianca to be his rebound from such a high-profile marriage."
In recent weeks, people in West and Censori's inner circle have claimed they are headed for divorce as the two have been living in separate countries.
"Kanye now exerts total control over Bianca’s life. He films her from every angle before they go out," a source claimed about their dynamic. "Then he critiques her body right down to her private parts — it’s so demeaning. She’s not even allowed to go to bed until he tells her. He says it’s for her benefit, but he’s turned her into his own Stepford Wife!"
