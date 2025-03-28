Biden Aides Warned Donors Replacing President With Kamala Harris Would Be a 'Mistake,' New Book Claims

According to excerpts from the new book, the former president's aides expressed strong reservations about the former VP as a candidate, with one source stating "no one wants" Harris even if Biden were to leave the race.

"One donor on the receiving end of an electronic message summed up the sentiments of Biden’s top aides: ‘They were aggressively saying that we would wind up with the vice-president and that would be a mistake,’" the excerpt read.

"The last threat, the ace in the hole, was Kamala Harris. Even if Biden did drop out and you got your dreamed-up open convention, you would only succeed in nominating the vice-president," a source told the authors. "Is that what you want? You want her? Look at her polling. No one wants her. Forget it. It’s never gonna happen."