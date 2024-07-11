OK Magazine
President Joe Biden's Cabinet Meetings Are 'Pre-Scripted' and 'Well-Orchestrated,' Sources Claim: 'The Entire Display Is Kind of an Act'

Source: mega
By:

Jul. 11 2024

President Joe Biden's cabinet meetings are partially "scripted" by having cabinet members' questions and answers pre-screened, according to a new report.

Two separate sources revealed it was "customary" for their "key talking points" for upcoming meetings to be sent to White House staffers.

Source: mega

President Joe Biden's cabinet meetings are partially 'scripted', according to sources.

"The entire display is kind of an act," one of the insiders told a news outlet. "They would come and say, ‘Hey, the president is going to call on you about 25 minutes in, and ask this question. What are the bullet points you’ll respond with?"

Others described the meetings as "well-orchestrated" and not at all "free wheeling."

Source: mega

Democrat sources claimed President Joe Biden is 'different' than he was earlier this year.

A separate Democrat source who has recently been in contact with the 81-year-old POTUS also told the outlet that they noticed a "marked difference" in him "from the spring to the summer."

"He’s just not the same," the source added.

Source: mega

President Joe Biden vowed to continue his campaign after his performance at the June 27 debate.

This comes after George Clooney released a surprising op-ed that asked for President Biden to end his campaign for president in the 2024 election and allow another Democratic candidate to take his place amid concerns about his cognitive health.

"I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As a vice president and as president. I consider him a friend and I believe in him ... In the last four years, he’s won many of the battles he’s faced," he wrote. "But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can."

Source: mega

George Clooney released an op-ed requesting that President Biden be a 'hero' and step back from his campaign.

"It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe 'big F-ing deal' Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate," Clooney continued. "We are not going to win in November with this president."

On a recent episode of The View, fellow actor Michael Douglas said that Clooney had a "valid point" and that he also felt "deeply, deeply concerned" regarding Biden's chances.

"I mean, especially, it’s difficult because the Democrats have a big bench. They’ve got a lot of heavy hitters," he told the panel of co-hosts.

The sources spoke with CNN about Biden's cabinet meetings.

