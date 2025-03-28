Democrats Thought Joe Biden Would 'Die in Office' or Pull Out of 2024 Race, Shocking New Book Reveals
Democrats had reportedly worked on a contingency plan to prepare for former President Joe Biden dying in office.
A new book by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes, titled Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House, has shed light on how the Democratic Party prepared for the possibility of the former commander-in-chief either croaking or pulling out of the 2024 presidential race.
According to the book, aides to Vice President Kamala Harris privately "strategized around the possibility that Biden might die in office."
"In hush-hush talks starting in 2023, [DNC] officials gamed out Biden-withdrawal scenarios, according to two people familiar with them," the authors wrote. "They wanted to make sure the party was ready for every possible circumstance: If Biden launched his campaign and then stepped aside before the primaries; if he won a bunch of primaries and then could not continue."
"If he secured enough delegates for winning the nomination but dropped out before winning a floor vote at the convention, and if he left a vacancy at the top of the ticket after taking the nomination," they continued.
Allen and Parnes claimed top Dems had fretted for months about whether or not Biden would've been able to go all the way through the grueling schedule of another presidential campaign.
"One official involved in secret talks put a fine point on the fear that Biden would not make it to election day as the party’s nominee: ‘It shows what we had to do to prepare with the unique circumstances we had, which was an 80-plus-year-old president who was running,'" the book claimed.
The contingency planning involved key figures, including Harris' then-communications director, Jamal Simmons.
Simmons even created a "death-pool roster" of judges in case Harris needed to be sworn into office quickly. Despite concerns from some Democrats about Harris taking over, Simmons publicly suggested Biden step down to pave the way for Harris to become the first female president.
According to Allen and Parnes, while Simmons "never told the vice president about the death-pool roster before leaving her camp," he demanded to be "notified immediately if something happened to Biden, because he had worked out an entire communications strategy."
"One veteran operative summed up the sentiments of Democrats who worried they would get stuck with Harris but still wanted Biden out: ‘Well, at least she has a pulse,’" the authors wrote.
Biden ultimately withdrew from the 2024 presidential race on July 21 amid the backlash from his own party following his embarrassing debate performance against Donald Trump.
During the debate, the elderly Democrat struggled to complete full thoughts and answer questions posed by the CNN moderators.
Soon after he dropped out of the race, he endorsed Harris as his replacement. However, she ultimately lost the 2024 election to Trump, losing almost every swing state on election night.