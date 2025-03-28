Democrats Thought Joe Biden Would 'Die in Office' or Pull Out of 2024 Race, Shocking New Book Reveals

According to the book, aides to Vice President Kamala Harris privately "strategized around the possibility that Biden might die in office."

"In hush-hush talks starting in 2023, [DNC] officials gamed out Biden-withdrawal scenarios, according to two people familiar with them," the authors wrote. "They wanted to make sure the party was ready for every possible circumstance: If Biden launched his campaign and then stepped aside before the primaries; if he won a bunch of primaries and then could not continue."

"If he secured enough delegates for winning the nomination but dropped out before winning a floor vote at the convention, and if he left a vacancy at the top of the ticket after taking the nomination," they continued.