Big Blonde Hair's Lauren Sebastian Spills on Her Favorite 'RHOSLC' Season 5 Fashion Moments

Composite photo of Lauren Sebastian and the cast of 'RHOSLC.'
Source: @laurensebastianofficial/INSTAGRAM/BRAVO

Big Blonde Hair's Lauren Sebastian dishes on all of the iconic 'RHOSLC' Season 5 fashion moments.

By:

Nov. 4 2024, Published 5:02 p.m. ET

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are making the winter months chic!

Lauren Sebastian, the founder of the wildly popular Instagram account Big Blonde Hair, exclusively breaks down the ladies of Utah's Season 5 style. From oversized sunglasses to rubber dresses and more, these reality stars only improve when it comes to their fashion game!

Lisa Barlow

rhoslc lauren sebastian fashion looks
Source: BRAVO

"We always can go to her for the most classic looks," Sebastian says of Lisa Barlow. "She's always got a little bit of menswear-inspired style going on with a twist — like a blazer but with fur cuffs on it. We can also count on her for a good pair of sunglasses, which is one of my favorite things about her."

Heather Gay

rhoslc lauren sebastian fashion looks
Source: BRAVO

As for who has changed the most, Heather Gay has completely expanded her wardrobe. "She's mixing it up. She's a little more confident in what she's wearing, but I've always thought that she had really great style. I think people look to her for inspiration. She'll do a snake print trench and skirt that will match. She knows what looks good on her," she adds.

Meredith Marks

rhoslc lauren sebastian fashion looks
Source: @meredithmarks/INSTAGRAM

When it comes to nailing personal aesthetics, Meredith Marks never fails. "She always looks chic. Whether it's a good blazer or something, whatever she wears will never go out of style. She knows how to come across as sassy, even if she's in a tailored look. But she's never going to be over the top and knows what to do with her own personal taste," Sebastian notes.

Angie Katsanevas

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

rhoslc lauren sebastian fashion looks
Source: Bravo

The lady who has been testing the fashion boundaries this season has most definitely been Angie Katsanevas. "There's always something about the way she dresses," Sebastian adds. "Whether it's the color or the embellishment or the cut. There's always something about it that's very next level. Obviously, the shield sunglasses have become her signature, and she's embracing it."

Bronwyn Newport

rhoslc lauren sebastian fashion looks
Source: BRAVO

"I am loving seeing what's next with her," the businesswoman admits about newbie Bronwyn Newport. "I'm not wearing it. Most people are not wearing it, but from the Saint Laurent heart fur coat to the hot dog outfit, she really loves getting dressed up and having fun with fashion. I love that she doesn't care what anybody else thinks about it."

Whitney Rose

rhoslc lauren sebastian fashion looks
Source: BRAVO

"Whitney [Rose] is never afraid of a bold color split, and it's never understated with her," the fashion maven explains. "She's finding her groove. There's always a little bit of a heavier edge to her. But she is trying shorter hair, although she has extensions of some of her confessionals or longer hair. She's going for more of a sophisticated look."

Mary Cosby

rhoslc lauren sebastian fashion looks
Source: BRAVO

As for Mary Cosby, Sebastian says she's impressed with how her looks have been paired down. "She is getting a little more cohesive and the outfits are good. They're not so out there that we can't understand them anymore," she adds. "But it's always designer and very expensive."

