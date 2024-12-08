or
Big Blonde Hair's Lauren Sebastian Dishes on All the Chic and Sophisticated Looks From 'RHONY' Season 15

Composite photo of Lauren Sebastian and the cast of 'RHONY.'
Source: @laurensebastianofficial/INSTAGRAM/BRAVO

Big Blonde Hair's Lauren Sebastian exclusively tells OK! about her favorite looks from Season 15 of 'RHONY.'

By:

Dec. 8 2024, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Lauren Sebastian is back to dish on the chic women of the Big Apple!

The founder of the Big Blonde Hair Instagram account speaks exclusively with OK! about all of her favorite looks from the ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 15.

Jenna Lyons

big blonde hairs lauren sebastian dishes looks rhony season pp
Source: BRAVO

In her second season, Jenna Lyons continues to make the audience praise her chic ensembles. "She's still got her signature menswear-inspired, cool girl style," Sebastian says of the fashion designer. "All of the vintage denim and the statement glasses. But she did mix it up with the pink satin Simone Rocha dress."

Brynn Whitfield

big blonde hairs lauren sebastian dishes looks rhony season
Source: BRAVO

"She never shows a ton of skin," the businesswoman points out about Brynn Whitfield's classy aesthetic. "But this year, she's loving retro prints and polka dots. She has a very distinct, definitive style, but I can also never really guess what she's going to wear next."

Sai De Silva

big blonde hairs lauren sebastian dishes looks rhony season
Source: BRAVO

When it comes to always mixing it up, Sai De Silva proves she's a fashionista. "She has my favorite style," Sebastian gushes. "I would wear everything. It's so New York. A little men's wear-inspired, a little street style-inspired. She's always got a good blazer or something structured. There's a reason why she's an influencer. I always want to buy what she wears."

Erin Lichy

big blonde hairs lauren sebastian dishes looks rhony season
Source: BRAVO

"She is a fan-favorite because she has great pieces that are wearable," the fashion maven explains of Erin Lichy. "Erin has an easy, casual style. But she's a little bit more feminine this season. She'll rock Levi's with a cute sweater. Very much the girl next door [vibes]."

The Real Housewives of New York City

Ubah Hassan

big blonde hairs lauren sebastian dishes looks rhony season
Source: BRAVO

In a city that loves dark colors, Ubah Hassan is one to choose bright outfits. "She'll give you a pop of color or some embellishments that you don't always see in New York. She's not afraid of a cutout dress, and she's just so stunning," Sebastian notes of the model.

Jessel Taank

big blonde hairs lauren sebastian dishes looks rhony season
Source: BRAVO

"When she does these monochromatic looks, a lot of them are by LAPOINTE," she says of Jessel Taank. "She looks so good in them. When they went on the helicopter ride, she wore the navy-blue flowy trench coat with matching trousers and a blouse underneath. It's so chic — she should stick to that."

Racquel Chevremont

big blonde hairs lauren sebastian dishes looks rhony season
Source: BRAVO

As for the newbies in the cast, Racquel Chevremont made the biggest splash. "She's rocker-chic. Very edgy," Sebastian explains. "She pulls off these really cool looks that not everybody can wear. Everything she puts on is so bada--."

Rebecca Minkoff

big blonde hairs lauren sebastian dishes looks rhony season
Source: BRAVO

"I like the all-black thing she has going on and the embellishments," Sebastian notes of Rebecca Minkoff.

