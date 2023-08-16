Big Blonde Hair Founder Lauren Sebastian Breaks Down the Casual Glam Style of 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Cast: Photos
The cast of The Real Housewives of New York City reboot is redefining what it means to be a cosmopolitan woman.
Each of the Bravo newcomers' fresh personal styles and East Coast glamour have fans clamoring to buy every item the women wear in each episode — and nobody knows this better than Lauren Sebastian, founder of the Big Blonde Hair Instagram account, featuring the ladies' high-fashion looks.
Sebastian speaks exclusively with OK! to break down each cast member's atheistic, from Brynn Whitfield's fun and flirty pieces to Jenna Lyons' signature casual glam ensembles.
Scroll through the gallery to see Sebastian's takes on each cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City's style.
Brynn Whitfield
"I love her fun, youthful, sexy style," the fashion guru explains of the flirty marketing consultant. "I feel like her style is a perfect fit for her personality. The feathers, the cutouts, everything is so good!"
Sebastian also cites Whitfield's sheer embellished jumpsuit ensemble, which she wore for a recent Watch What Happens Live appearance, as her favorite.
Erin Lichy
"She does casual really well," Sebastian notes of businesswoman Erin Lichy. "We're seeing all of the sweaters and the fall clothes in New York, which is amazing because we're getting to see fall in New York! But I feel like Erin's got the business-like realtor look, and then she'll do an embellishment on an unexpected piece. She was in a button-down shirt with sequins, which was definitely more unexpected. She's just got that New York vibe. It's effortless with her!"
Sai De Silva
"She has the style that I relate to most," the blogger notes of the fashion queen herself Sai De Silva. "She's got an edgy vibe with the body suits, blazers, the denim, and all the kind of like it girl monochromatic black-and-white looks. She's got the influencer thing down and knows what it takes to create a look!"
Ubah Hassan
"Ubah can wear anything and look good!" Sebastian gushes over entrepreneur and philanthropist Ubah Hassan.
"She looks stunning in everything! There's not one consistent area that she sticks to, which is fun," the blonde beauty — who raves over Hassan's recent hot pink SKIMS dress, which she wore during a recent episode — spills.
Jessel Taank
"She always makes a statement like she did on the way to the Hamptons, with her gray Isabel Marant sweatshirt dress and the leather jacket over it," Sebastian says of Jessel Taank's looks."It was so cool-girl casual that I absolutely loved it. When you look at her Instagram, versus what we've seen so far, she does so many more dressed-up looks with like cutouts and embellishments."
Jenna Lyons
As for the style icon herself, Sebastian notes how self-assured the former head of J. Crew is.
"It's so cool to look at someone like Jenna Lyons who knows herself. She is fighting for her aesthetic, and it's awesome," she explains. "She's pulling something off that not everybody can pull off, and she's doing it in a way that really has not been seen on a lot of other people. Even going through her Met Gala looks that she's been posting, everything is so unexpected — like her vintage Levi's or how she styles her white button-down shirts or the glasses people are obsessed with!"