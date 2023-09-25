RHONY's Jessel Taank Caught Lying to Andy Cohen in Order to Meet Hunk Tyler Cameron: Watch
Jessel Taank would not let anything keep her from meeting Tyler Cameron!
During the Sunday, September 24, episode of Watch What Happens Live, The Real Housewives of New York City star was caught in a bit of a lie by Andy Cohen in order to meet the hunky Bachelorette alum in person.
When the PR aficionado showed up in the audience at the taping of the late-night show to support pal and costar Brynn Whitfield — who was the other guest alongside Cameron — the Bravo boss was stunned because Taank was initially supposed to be one of the guests.
"It's really interesting, Jessel was meant to be on the show tonight," Cohen revealed after greeting the Housewives newbie. "She told our booker that she was not available. Now, what happened is she found out Tyler was booked, and she showed up!"
"You cleared your schedule?!" the television host asked Taank sarcastically.
"I cleared my schedule! I'm sorry, you guys!" the mother-of-two said before adding that she got the go-ahead from her husband, Pavit Randhawa, to fangirl over the handsome reality star.
"Pavit gave me a hall pass for today," she jokingly added before Cameron chimed in that he had his "hands full" with the flirtatious Whitfield. "But I can always try!" he noted with a laugh.
- Bethenny Frankel's Attorney Says 'Nothing Is Off the Table' as Former 'RHONY' Star Prepares to Sue Bravo
- Bethenny Frankel Admits It's 'Likely' Andy Cohen and Everyone at Bravo 'Despises' Her as She Prepares to File Bombshell Lawsuit
- Raquel Leviss Hits Back at Andy Cohen for Saying She Must Have Been 'Heavily Medicated' During Aftermath of Tom Sandoval Affair: 'It’s Damaging'
The Know agency founder clarified that she was only at the show to be there for the marketing consultant. But Cohen claimed she previously told him a different story.
"You are calling me out left and right, Andy!" Taank — who is one of the new cast members of the rebooted Season 14 of RHONY — said with a slight blush plastered on her face.
Bravo fans loved the adorably awkward moment, with one Instagram user writing, "Such chaotic energy. I love it!" and a second person adding, "Jessel turning down WWHL only to show up in the audience to see Tyler makes me love her even more 😜."
"Ohhh I thought she canceled so Brynn could come on and they could hook up 😂," a third person chimed in after speculation ran rampant about Whitfield and Cameron and their shared single status.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
But Taank was not the only Cameron fan in the room! Cohen seemed to be playing matchmaker with his two guests while making them play a game where they were made to answer multiple questions to see if they were compatible.
Although the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test star and Whitfield did not give the most compatible responses, they agreed that the key to a good relationship wasn't communication, but getting busy in the bedroom.