Brynn Whitfield Reveals the 'RHONY' Cast Member She's Closest With After the Reunion
Brynn Whitfield is spilling the tea — well actually, the prosecco!
While The Real Housewives of New York City star has her first season of the hit Bravo show behind her, the fan favorite hasn't stopped telling all about her fabulous life!
Whitfield chats exclusively with OK! about which of her cast members she's the closest with after the reunion, finally meeting Sonja Morgan, as well as her new partnership and contest with La Marca.
"I feel close with all of them," the corporate communications and marketing consultant explained of the women in her cast. "After you go through something like this, the highs and the lows, you can't help but feel closer."
However, she admits there's one person she's bonded with the most. "Right now, I'd say Jenna [Lyons]. I adore her. I am very, very close to Jenna."
The decision to dive head first into putting her life on television was made at the perfect moment. "You definitely have to know who you are," she says. "If I had done this ten years ago, it wouldn't have gone the way it did. I know who I am, and I know what I want. For better or worse."
For most Bravo fans, it was most certainly for the better! Viewers have taken to Whitfield and her flirtatious manner, likening her to the RHONY Legacy cast's beloved Morgan — whom she recently met for the first time.
"Everyone said we had to meet," she reveals of coming face to face with the Crappie Lake star. "People on Twitter were calling me baby Sonja, and then she came up to me and was like, 'Andy [Cohen] told me we have to meet!' I adore her."
"For the first time in my life, I was quiet in a room because there were the [The Real Housewives of] Dubai girls, there's all the [The Real Housewives of] New York girls, and she [Morgan] walks in," she said of the moment at BravoCon 2023. "It's like a student meeting the teacher. She comes in, and I'm just standing there in awe."
Now, Whitfield is joining forces with the famed prosecco brand. "My grandma used to say, 'Keep a bottle of prosecco in your refrigerator because then you have it waiting for that celebratory moment,'" she advises.
Before Sunday, December 10, fans can apply on La Marca's Instagram to have the reality star pay them a visit at their home just in time for the holidays.
"I'm literally going to roll up and surprise people at their front door," Whitfield says with a laugh.