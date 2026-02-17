'Biggest Loser' Nicki Minaj Skewered Over AI Photo With Donald Trump
Feb. 17 2026, Updated 8:58 a.m. ET
Nicki Minaj is making headlines again!
The rapper is getting major backlash after posting what appears to be an AI-generated photo featuring President Donald Trump.
Minaj shared a “Happy #PresidentsDay” message on X, alongside two images that seemingly showed her sitting in a car next to Trump.
In both AI-generated shots, they’re wearing matching pink outfits. In one photo, Trump flashed a hand gesture. In another, Minaj was holding a stack of cash.
Within minutes, the internet lit up.
One X user reposted the image and wrote, “She’s really the biggest loser on the planet,” adding a crying emoji.
Another person chimed in, writing, “Wow, someone’s obsessed.”
Others zeroed in on the details, with one user asking, “Why are they both in the driver's seat 😭😭😭?”
So far, Minaj hasn’t publicly responded to the backlash.
The 43-year-old star has been open about her support for Trump in recent weeks. During an appearance on “The Katie Miller Podcast,” she explained why she feels connected to him.
"When I saw how he was being treated over and over and over, I just couldn't handle it," she said. "I felt that...a lot of that bullying, and the smear campaigns and all of the lying, I felt that that had been done to me for so many years. And I was watching it in real time happen to someone else, and I didn't think he deserved it."
The post comes shortly after she appeared alongside Trump at the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C., on January 28.
At the event, she held what appeared to be the president’s bruised hand as she spoke at the podium.
Minaj didn’t hide her admiration.
"I am probably the president's No. 1 fan, and that's not going to change," she told the crowd.
She doubled down, adding, "The hate — or what people have to say — it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. And it's going to motivate all of us to support him more. We're not going to let them get away with bullying him. He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen?"
The Grammy nominee also revealed plans to donate between $150,000 and $300,000 to Trump accounts in support of his “One Big, Beautiful Bill Act,” a proposal designed to provide kids with tax-advantaged investment accounts.
Later, she took to X to praise the initiative.
“Early financial literacy & financial support for our children will give them a major head start in life. In some cases, they will end up teaching their very own parents how to invest & what to invest in. This makes me very happy,” the rapper said.