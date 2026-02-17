'Biggest Loser' Nicki Minaj Skewered Over AI Photo With Donald Trump

Article continues below advertisement

Nicki Minaj is making headlines again! The rapper is getting major backlash after posting what appears to be an AI-generated photo featuring President Donald Trump. Minaj shared a “Happy #PresidentsDay” message on X, alongside two images that seemingly showed her sitting in a car next to Trump. In both AI-generated shots, they’re wearing matching pink outfits. In one photo, Trump flashed a hand gesture. In another, Minaj was holding a stack of cash.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Nicki Minaj posted AI photos alongside Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Within minutes, the internet lit up. One X user reposted the image and wrote, “She’s really the biggest loser on the planet,” adding a crying emoji. Another person chimed in, writing, “Wow, someone’s obsessed.” Others zeroed in on the details, with one user asking, “Why are they both in the driver's seat 😭😭😭?”

Article continues below advertisement

She’s really the biggest loser on the planet 😭 https://t.co/ytKbSBpjAn — tody (@666tody666) February 17, 2026 Source: @666tody666/X

Article continues below advertisement

So far, Minaj hasn’t publicly responded to the backlash. The 43-year-old star has been open about her support for Trump in recent weeks. During an appearance on “The Katie Miller Podcast,” she explained why she feels connected to him. "When I saw how he was being treated over and over and over, I just couldn't handle it," she said. "I felt that...a lot of that bullying, and the smear campaigns and all of the lying, I felt that that had been done to me for so many years. And I was watching it in real time happen to someone else, and I didn't think he deserved it."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Nicki Minaj is close with the president.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The post comes shortly after she appeared alongside Trump at the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C., on January 28. At the event, she held what appeared to be the president’s bruised hand as she spoke at the podium.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Nicki Minaj has publicly supported Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Minaj didn’t hide her admiration. "I am probably the president's No. 1 fan, and that's not going to change," she told the crowd. She doubled down, adding, "The hate — or what people have to say — it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. And it's going to motivate all of us to support him more. We're not going to let them get away with bullying him. He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen?"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The rapper pledged to donate money to the president's initiative.