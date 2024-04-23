OK Magazine
Bijou Phillips All Smiles on Girls' Trip as She Adjusts to Newly Single Life After Divorcing Imprisoned Danny Masterson: Photo

bijou phillips girls trip divorce danny masterson prison photo
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 23 2024, Published 3:42 p.m. ET

Bijou Phillips isn't just surviving after her estranged husband, Danny Masterson, was sent to prison for the next 30 years to life — she's thriving!

The 44-year-old was seen enjoying herself during a quick girls' trip to Texas with her close friend Nicky Hilton, fashion designer Stacey Bendet and skincare guru Tina Chen Craig.

bijou phillips girls trip divorce danny masterson prison photo
Source: @nickyhilton/Instagram

Bijou Phillips seemed to enjoy herself during a recent girls' trip with bestie Nicky Hilton.

In photos shared to Instagram by Hilton on Tuesday, April 23, Phillips stunned in a high-low style light pink dress with ruffled details as she posed next to the American socialite and a funny-looking mascot.

"Living our best Texan life: 48 hours girl trip 🤠🌵," the wife of James Rothschild captioned her post of the besties' vacation in Dallas — where they attended the Children's Cancer Fund 34th Annual A Knight to Remember Gala at the Hilton Anatole.

bijou phillips girls trip divorce danny masterson prison photo
Source: MEGA

Bijou Phillips is newly single after filing for divorce from Danny Masterson.

Phillips also shared photos from the fundraiser to her own Instagram profile, calling it "such a beautiful event" and declaring her weekend the "best girls trip!!!"

The Havoc actress' short stay in Texas comes roughly one month after she brought her and Masterson's daughter, Fianna, 10, to visit her dad in prison for what appeared to be in celebration of the convicted rapist turning 48 on Wednesday, March 13.

bijou phillips girls trip divorce danny masterson prison photo
Source: MEGA

Danny Masterson is currently serving his 30 years to life sentence in prison.

As OK! previously reported, Phillips and her daughter were photographed arriving at the California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo, where Masterson is serving 30 years to life in prison after a judge declared him guilty of raping two women in the early 2000s.

The mother-daughter duo seemed indifferent about being there as they strolled in together with nearly identical stoic faces.

bijou phillips girls trip divorce danny masterson prison photo
Source: MEGA

The famed actor was found guilty of raping two women in the early 2000s.

Phillips filing for divorce came as quite the surprise after she stood by her estranged husband's side from the moment he was first arrested in May 2023 and throughout the entirety of his trial last year.

However, the Bully star submitted a petition to legally end her marriage just days after Masterson was given his sentence and locked up.

Source: OK!

Upon filing for divorce, Phillips also quietly left the Church of Scientology after Masterson was declared a "suppressive person" by the controversial religious organization.

"She’s not looking to antagonize anyone within the church, she’s just putting herself first," a source explained back in February of her decision to leave the religion, often referred to as a cult by critics. "For so many years, she’s been in Danny’s shadow, dutifully following him and pledging her unwavering loyalty to Scientology."

"To be clear, Bijou is not attacking the church and she’s not trying to excuse any of this terrible behavior," the insider emphasized. "She just wants to move forward with her daughter [Fianna] in a brand-new life."

