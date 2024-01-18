Bijou Phillips Leaves Scientology After Filing for Divorce From Convicted Rapist Danny Masterson: Source
Bijou Phillips is no longer a member of the Church of Scientology.
The estranged wife of Danny Masterson recently parted ways with the controversial religion after the That '70s Show actor was allegedly kicked out due to his rape convictions.
"Bijou left a few weeks after she found out that Danny had been declared an SP [Suppressive Person] for not living up to the standards of the church," a source spilled to a news publication of Phillips, whose decision to leave Scientology came months after filing for divorce from Masterson.
The insider explained: "It's never an easy decision to leave Scientology because you face being ripped apart from your family and friends who are still members."
"In Bijou's case, she had nothing to lose and wasn't about to cut ties with Danny, per Scientology's disconnection rules. Bijou would never do that to her daughter, plus her sisters, her close friends, none of them are Scientologists," the confidante continued regarding the church's policies requiring all family members to stop contact with a loved one once they are removed from the religion.
Phillips and Masterson share a 9-year-old daughter, Fianna, and the mom-of-one seems to still want her child to know her father despite his 30-year prison sentence, which began in September 2023 after he was found guilty of two counts of rape in May of last year.
Throughout this difficult time, the source noted Phillips' sister, Chynna — who's married to Alec Baldwin's younger brother, Billy — has been extremely supportive of her younger sibling despite being a devoted Christian.
"Chynna has been a rock for Bijou and even though she's passionate about her own religion, she would never force anything on to Bijou. She doesn't have to because she walks the talk," the insider dished.
Danny, on the other hand, was raised around family members practicing Scientology — though his stepfather, Joe Reaiche, and mom, Carole Masterson, were members of the Sea Org, a "clergy" of controversial faith.
"The Masterson family has been tight-lipped on whether or not they have left the church. But I can't imagine them cutting ties with Danny. It's a toxic mess. The whole thing," the source detailed regarding the unknown.
"Scientology's biggest threat now is Danny and whether or not he will blow the lid on the church and its secrets, meaning what they told him to do, how to handle the rape allegations. It's far from over, especially with the civil suits coming up," the confidante concluded.
