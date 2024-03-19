Bijou Phillips Brings Daughter, 10, to See Her Imprisoned Dad Danny Masterson for the First Time on Convicted Rapist's 48th Birthday
Danny Masterson spent his birthday behind bars — though he did receive a special visit from his estranged wife, Bijou Phillips, and their daughter, Fianna.
Over the weekend, the disgraced That '70s Show star was greeted in prison by Phillips and their 10-year-old daughter, who seemed to pay a visit in celebration of the convicted rapist turning 48 on Wednesday, March 13.
Birthdays likely have a bit less significance for Masterson now, as he is currently serving 30 years to life at the California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo after he was found guilty of raping two women in the early 2000s.
The visit from Phillips and the exes' only child marked the first time the mother-daughter duo was photographed at the jail since his lengthy sentence began — and since the Havoc actress, 43, filed for divorce from Masterson in September 2023, more than one week after supporting him through the conclusion of his intense trial.
In photos obtained by a news publication, Phillips and Fianna were spotted showing up to the California state prison on Saturday, March 16, during the facility's weekend visiting hours.
The pair didn't look thrilled to be there, as the Bully star and her mini-me sported stoic faces as they walked toward the building in casual ensembles.
The trip to visit the dad-of-one at the place he'll be locked up for decades comes more than one month after Phillips provided a rare life update following her shocking decision to legally end her and Masterson's marriage.
"I'm doing good," Phillips informed a second news outlet during an appearance at Janie's Fund charity event last month.
The former model sweetly noted she and Fianna make a "great little team."
Phillips calling it quits on her union came as quite the surprise considering she stood by The Ranch actor's side from the moment he was arrested in May 2023 throughout the entirety of his lengthy trial.
She even submitted a character letter for Masterson on his behalf during the court case, calling her now-estranged husband a "life-saving partner."
"Danny is an amazing father," she expressed at the time. "Our daughter and I are heartbroken that he is not home with us. It has been very difficult without him here. Even though he is now in jail, he calls her every day. He helps her with homework every night."
Still, once the verdict was made official, Phillips ultimately made the decision to divorce Masterson — though based on her recent visit to jail with Fianna, it seems she'll still ensure he has a chance to be in his daughter's life despite spending the rest of his locked up.
Daily Mail obtained photos of Phillips and Fianna visiting Masterson in prison, while E! News spoke to the actress at a charity event last month.